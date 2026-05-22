Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | May 22 edition

A statue depicting a woman with a rose and a folded American flag at the Snoqualmie Veterans Memorial. The statue, provided by Post 79, represents the spouses of fallen service members and is surrounded by names of the fallen. Photo by Faith Ellis for the Valley Record

The SnoValley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Lora Bloom Consulting and owner Tammy Myers. Lora Bloom Consulting works with business owners who have already built a strong foundation and are ready for a strategic partner to help take their business to the next level, according to the chamber.

May 23-25

Queen Bee Antiques rummage sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Visit Queen Bee Antiques in downtown Duvall for the semi-annual overstock sale. Rummage sale on the sidewalk outside, with more items up to 50% off inside.

Through May 25

Light Up Duvall FUNdraiser: Each winter, downtown Duvall glows with thousands of lights, bringing warmth and magic to the community. Because these lights run continuously from November through February, they wear out quickly and must be replaced each year. To assist volunteers in preparing for Light Up Duvall 2026, donate at fundrazr.com/72iFe4?ref=sh_79wTvc.

May 25

Camp Gilead River Run 5k, 9 a.m.: Join Camp Gilead in Carnation for a 5k to raise money for camper scholarships. The course is mostly flat, and participants can run or walk. Event is family-friendly; strollers and leashed dogs are welcome. Sign up for $35 at campgilead.org/river-run-5k.

American Legion Memorial Day services, 9 a.m.: Join American Legion Post 79 for Memorial Day services. Preston Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Fall City Cemetery at 10 a.m.; Mount Si Cemetery in North Bend at 11 a.m. There will then be a dedication ceremony for a new statue at the post at noon, located at 38625 SE River Street, Snoqualmie.

May 26

Salish Lodge local’s night, 4-7 p.m.: Salish Lodge hosts local’s night in The Terrace Bar and The Lounge each Tuesday. Snoqualmie Valley residents can get 50% off wine bottles valued under $100 and $5 off cocktails. Must present valid ID.

May 28

Alveare Winery Winemaker’s Dinner, 6-8 p.m.: Experience five farm-to-table courses by Terra Tovela at Alveare’s historic farm estate, featuring seasonal flavors intentionally with Alveare wine. Tickets are $190.72 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/23445760467.

May 29

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back, and the season opener will include handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The rest of the markets will be June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28.

May 30

Tattoo truck at Big Block Brewery, 1-7 p.m.: Crave Ink Yakima will be providing tattoos at the Carnation location of Big Block Brewery. For more details, check bigblockbrewery.com.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Contact rowlandk@svsd410.org. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster.