New Valley business helps seniors with home care

Michael Tenney knows from experience the hardship of caring for an aging parent at a distance. When his father-in-law fell sick last year, Tenney started driving to Portland every two weeks to help his mother-in-law with the split-level home she has lived in for decades.

“My mother-in-law has lost someone very dear to her, she’s going through a lot of pain,” he said. “And there are people like that out there, and there are adult children of those people who are also in the same boat, where they don’t know what to do, they don’t know who to call; they want to help, they don’t know how.”

With this in mind, and decades of experience caring for his own home, Tenney recently started GoodHelp Services, a handyman-esque service built around recurring appointments to help senior citizens maintain their homes.

Tenney is taking on new clients across the Snoqualmie Valley and in Issaquah, with contact information and scheduling available at goodhelpservices.com. He markets both to seniors who need help with their homes, as well as the family of those seniors who aren’t able to provide that help themselves.

Tenney described his business as being part concierge, part handyman, part advocate and part friend.

In each visit, Tenney will tackle a variety of tasks, from yard work to changing light bulbs or fixing door jams. He hopes to set consistent appointments with clients, addressing an ongoing list of things that need to be done, both in repairing the home and maintaining it.

Tenney recognizes that even mobility issues such as a bum knee or arthritis can inhibit adults from completing household tasks. He wants to provide the opportunity for older adults to stay in their homes while not putting themselves in danger.

“The thought of my mother-in-law trying to paint the ceiling of her bathroom on the ladder is just like, oh my gosh,” he said. “I get that she wants to be active, like I do get that, but there’s got to be a safe way to do it. So I wanted to give people like her the autonomy to stay at home in a safe environment as long as possible.”

Tenney spent his career in the tech industry, but he has always been a hands-on homeowner. He said he will do any work besides electrical or plumbing, which he can provide referrals for.

As beneficial as the work is, Tenney also wants his clients to benefit from knowing they have someone to talk to and rely on.

“My first client … as I’m going through the work I’m doing, he’s talking to me, and he’s having a conversation, and I’m having a conversation with him, and before I know it, the job’s done, and he’s like, ‘Do you want to stay for a bowl of cereal?’” Tenney said. “It’s just that conversation. You can watch me work, you’re invited to have a conversation about your life, anything, ask me questions.”

Tenney says hiring him is more economical than hiring out each task to a different person, especially since he charges by the hour, regardless of how many tasks he does. Prior to an appointment, he gives an estimate of the cost — but because Tenney is trying to establish trust with his clients, things can certainly take longer than expected.

And Tenney certainly doesn’t mind.

“When I’m there, I have to be very patient, I have to be empathetic, and I have to make sure I’m doing it the correct way,” he said. “Having the ability to not just be that handyman … It’s a peace of mind thing for them because they know that, say, I’m coming every fourth Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. They know that stuff’s going to get done, they have someone there as a resource. … I look back at my situation with my mother-in-law, and that’s half the battle, just knowing that I know that someone is there.”