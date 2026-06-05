Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | June 5 edition

Featured event: SnoValley Pride’s Pride Picnic

Join SnoValley Pride for the nonprofit’s fourth annual Pride Picnic in Carnation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7 at Tolt Commons.

This family-friendly event will include free live music, free food and free art-making stations. There will also be meet and greet opportunities with live “unicorns.”

The event is fully catered by Carnation Cafe and Remlinger Farms, including vegan options. Bring your own blanket, chairs or anything you need to hang out comfortably.

“With so much darkness, division and fear in the world right now, our Pride Picnic is an opportunity to experience something different,” said Greg Jamiel, SnoValley Pride executive director. “For a few hours, we gather as neighbors, friends and chosen family to share music, food, art, laughter and community.

“Pride started as a protest, and it still is today. Every time we choose kindness over fear, community over isolation and love over hate, we are carrying that legacy forward. This Picnic is our way of shining a little more light into the world while tapping into the spirit of the Snoqualmie Valley. This is who we are, and everyone is invited to be part of it.”

June 5

Community talks with North Bend police chief: North Bend’s Police Chief Ed Hall invites residents to join him in community conversation about local public safety and the city’s new police department, through a contract with King County Sheriff’s Office. Hall will be at North Bend Bakery from 9-10 a.m. and Volition Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

REF Run 2026, 6:30 p.m.: The Riverview Education Foundation’s annual REF Run, a precursor to Duvall Days, is a family-friendly walk/run on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail in Duvall. All run participants will receive medals, t-shirt and a stadium race cup, fillable at the event with root beer floats and more. Find more information and register at refweb.org/ref-run.

Funny First Friday at Remlinger, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Remlinger Farms has a new, all‑ages stand‑up comedy show. Families can enjoy a night out together, with a dedicated area for little ones to play and stay entertained while the grown‑ups take in the show. Bigger kids can dive into the on‑site arcade, making it a perfect evening where everyone gets to have fun in their own way. Kids age 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $13.62 and can be purchased at remlingerfarms.com/funny-first-friday-the-farm.

Pasta-making class, 6-8 p.m.: Join the chefs of Salish Lodge for a hands-on pasta-making class every Friday in June. The class includes a guided lesson in handmade pasta dough, a full pasta dinner, your choice of three house-made sauces, seasonal toppings (fresh vegetables and two protein options, family-style bread, seasonal salad and a plated dessert. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/o/77741939703.

June 6

Duvall Days: The annual Duvall Days festival includes a grand parade and a festival in downtown Duvall. Bring the whole family and enjoy vendors, food, live music, art, activities and more. For more information, visit duvalldays.org.

Pour House Pete’s summer music series, 7 p.m. to midnight: Visit Pour House Pete’s in Carnation for the first installment of the summer music series. The performances will begin outside for an all-ages portion of the evening from 7-9 p.m., followed by more music indoors until midnight for those ages 21 and up. Event is free to attend.

June 8

Downtown Snoqualmie cleanup, 5-8 p.m.: Join the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Church in beautifying downtown Snoqualmie. Volunteers will be scrubbing, sweeping, picking up litter and cleaning shared spaces throughout the area. Come for the whole time, or as long as you can.

June 9

North Bend mayor meet ups: Connect with North Bend Mayor Mary Miller to discuss city-related topics important to you. Miller will be at Arete Coffee Bar from 9-10 a.m. and Volition Brewing from 5-6 p.m.

Carnation blood drive, 12-6 p.m.: Bloodworks Northwest will host a blood drive at Tolt Triangle Park, 4620 Tolt Ave. Those interested should book their appointment ahead of time at bloodworksnw.org/giveblood.

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

June 10

North Bend monthly clean up, 4-5 p.m.: Join the North Bend Downtown Foundation for its monthly Meet-up Cleanup. Meet at the North Bend Train Depot and help beautify downtown. All supplies are provided.

June 11

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit opening day of the 2026 North Bend Farmers Market season at Si View Park. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

June 13

Floral centerpiece workshop, 1-4 p.m.: Join award-winning florist Cassandra Solmonsen for a workshop at Carnation Farms. The afternoon will cover essential lessons in color theory and design principles. All necessary supplies will be provided, and attendees will take their centerpieces home with them. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at floralsbycassandra.com/workshops.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The deadline for physical damage filing is June 10. The deadline for economic injury filing is Jan. 7, 2027.