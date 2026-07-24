Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | July 24 edition

July 24

Duvall movie in the park, 8 p.m.: Enjoy a free showing of “Mamma Mia!” the movie at McCormick Park in Duvall. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and your favorite snacks. Come early for lawn games.

July 24 & 25

Timber! outdoor music festival: The Indigenous-owned music festival Timber! returns for another year to Tolt-MacDonald Park & Campground in Carnation. The three-day festival will showcase more than 25 artists, as well as activities like storytelling, tree climbing, art making and more. Tickets vary in price. Purchase and learn more at timbermusicfest.com.

July 25

Taste of the Valley farm dinner & auction, 5-9 p.m.: Join the Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance for its annual fundraiser. The evening includes a farm-to-table tasting experience, local wines, beer and cider and both online and in-person auctions featuring unique experiences, local goods and one-of-a-kind items. The night concludes with a lively live auction and a chance to directly support the future of the Valley we all love. Taste of the Valley brings people together around the table to celebrate what makes this place so special — and to invest in the work needed to ensure the Valley continues to thrive. Purchase tickets at svpa.us/taste-of-the-valley-2026.

July 28

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

July 29

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. This performance will be by ABAGRAPHS, an ABBA cover band. The following concerts are every Wednesday through Aug. 5. Each week, there will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

July 30

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

July 30

Snoqualmie movie in the park: Join the city of Snoqualmie at Jeanne Hansen Park for a free showing of “School of Rock.” The show starts at sunset. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

July 31

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back, and the season opener will include handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The last market of the season will be Aug. 28.

Aug 1

Meet author Nicole Perriella-Rehmke, 5-6 p.m.: Nicole Perriella-Rehmke will be at Books & Bottles in downtown Snoqualmie for a meet and greet. She is a Snoqualmie local and author of “She Decided,” her second book of poetry published July 7. Copies of the book are for sale at Books & Bottles.

Through Aug. 31

Art in Nature Walk 2026: The Lee Arts Foundation of Carnation — in partnership with Fall City Arts and North Bend Art & Industry — is transforming the Snoqualmie Valley Trail into a free, open-air gallery. Pieces of art from more than 180 artists will be showcased on trees along the trail and will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists. For more information, visit leearts.org/art-in-nature-walk-2026.

Sept. 20

Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank annual fundraiser, 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gather. Grow. Give. is the refreshed version of Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank’s beloved Empty Bowl FUNdraiser. Enjoy delicious local food, lively bingo, fundraising games and community fun. Plus, catch the Seahawks game in the dedicated Game Viewing Lounge, so you won’t have to choose between football and giving back. Come hungry. Leave knowing you’ve helped build a stronger, more food-secure Snoqualmie Valley. Tickets are $85 each or $650 for a 10-person table. Purchase at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/gather-grow-give.

Sept. 26

“Homecoming,” a Reclaim fundraiser, 5-10 p.m.: Join Reclaim, a Snoqualmie nonprofit dedicated to housing security, for its annual fundraiser “celebrating the journey of finding home, for our clients and for our community.” The event is in the Carnation Farms Hippodrome and will include an auction. Those interested can purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or donate an item to the auction. Guests can also purchase a spot on “homecoming court” for $50 and rally their friends and family to vote for them (each vote raises $1). For more information and to buy a ticket, visit reclaimyourhomecoming.auctria.events.