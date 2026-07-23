Si View Metro Parks has big plans for future growth

Landscaping outside the Si View Metro Parks administration building includes a pond that will fill with stormwater in the winter.

It all starts with a new administration building opened this month.

Si View Metro Parks has a new administration building, extending the Si View Park property and allowing for more wiggle room in upcoming expansion plans.

Staff moved into the new administration building at 701 SE Cedar Falls Way in North Bend at the beginning of July. The office is a 3,800-square-foot modern improvement from the previous administration building, which sat next to the community center — a property dating back to 1938.

Now, the administration building has running water, air conditioning and lots of space to stretch out, including a conference room for Board of Commissioners meetings, previously held in the Si View Metro Parks maintenance office. Meetings are on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” said Minna Rudd, Si View’s recreation manager.

Moving the administrative staff to a new space also benefits the community by freeing up more space for programming on the main Si View campus.

“Our previous offices were taking up space near the community center where there’s a huge need for indoor community programming space,” Rudd said. “So if there’s any way we can figure out some other use, and adding into that capacity, that has a community benefit.”

There are several other plans in the works to make things at Si View operate more efficiently.

Si View is in the process of conducting a feasibility study to turn the maintenance building — the little white house on the main campus — into a childcare center. Next door, Si View is in the process of constructing a new workshop; a place where equipment can be stored in one place and be safe from weather.

Another building freed up by this administration move will likely house the pool staff in the future. Pool staff currently work out of the same building as the pool, the humidity of which has been detrimental to equipment like printers and phones.

The Si View parks district manages more than 900 acres of parks and open space, including the city of North Bend and stretching from the boundary of Iron Horse State Park to Tokul Creek Forest. The team is currently working on a new, six-acre park called Riders Park, a Tokul Creek Forest acquisition, a North Bend connector trail and more.

The staff is moderately small but the work is mighty, and, after 23 years, there was a need for this change.

“We’ve been talking about this for what seems like a decade,” Rudd said, “and to actually see this … come into completion is a big milestone.”

Check it out

Si View Metro Parks invites the community to its new administration building for a ribbon-cutting celebration Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Also visit the Si View Metro Parks booth at Festival at Mount Si Aug. 7-9 to learn about Riders Park, a six-acre community park opening at 13121 415th Way SE., just outside North Bend city limits. The Riders Park Master Plan was adopted by the Board of Commissioners July 15.