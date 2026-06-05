Snoqualmie flower shop reimagined as gift and plant store

The Whitaker family of Snoqualmie has reimagined its flower shop on Railroad Avenue, 26 years after it opened.

Formerly Down to Earth Flowers + Gifts, the shop is now Whit & Co., a curated collection of indoor plants, gifts, pantry items and home goods. The items are “all selected with an eye toward design, quality and locally made gifts people are genuinely glad to receive,” according to a news release.

Last fall, the Whitaker family sold the flower business, which was started in 2000 by the late Mary Alice “Maggi” Whitaker. After her death in August 2024, her daughters took over the shop.

Down to Earth is now owned by Sharlet Driggs and located at 8890 Railroad Ave. SE.

The Whitaker family maintained its space down the street at 8096 Railroad Ave. SE., turning it into Whit & Co.

Maggi Whitaker’s daughter Alice Friedel manages the day-to-day operations of the shop. According to the news release, Friedal leads the shop’s curation and aesthetic, using her decade of experience in graphic and retail design and merchandising working for Starbucks.

“This community has been such a big part of our family for decades,” Friedel said in the release. “Creating a new retail experience that builds on our roots while helping the community continue to thrive is incredibly meaningful to me and my family, and we’re proud to carry that forward for years to come.”

Whit & Co. is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick up orders can be placed online at shopwhitandco.com.