Hot dog shop rolls into downtown Snoqualmie

The owners of Snoqualmie Ice Cream have taken on a new venture in historic downtown Snoqualmie, selling a variety of hot dogs for a quick summer bite.

Heather Dean and Julie Chung opened Hot Diggity Doug’s May 30, located at 8125 Falls Ave. SE. The shop sells hot dogs, snacks and sodas, as well as chili — the best seller, so far, is the chili dog, which comes with cheese and onions.

Dean and Chung also own the downtown Snoqualmie location of Snoqualmie Ice Cream and Falls Avenue Cookie Co. In December, they had a grand opening for the two shops after an April 2024 fire forced them to rebuild.

During construction, Dean and Chung moved Snoqualmie Ice Cream a couple of doors down, which is now where they have opened Hot Diggity Doug’s.

In addition to the Chili Doug, the menu includes the German Doug, with sauerkraut and mustard. Loaded hot dogs are $8, while a plain hot dog is $6. More speciality hot dogs will be added to the menu soon, Dean said.

The shop is open Monday through Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Friday from 12-7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.