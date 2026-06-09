Photos: Opening day for Summit at Snoqualmie bike park

The Summit at Snoqualmie bike park, June 5, 2026. Photo courtesy of Isaac Dean/Summit at Snoqualmie

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The Summit at Snoqualmie bike park, June 5, 2026. Photo courtesy of Isaac Dean/Summit at Snoqualmie

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The Summit at Snoqualmie bike park, June 5, 2026. Photo courtesy of Isaac Dean/Summit at Snoqualmie

Swipe or click to see more

The Summit at Snoqualmie bike park, June 5, 2026. Photo courtesy of Isaac Dean/Summit at Snoqualmie

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The Summit at Snoqualmie Bike Park opened for the 2026 season June 5, earlier than ever before.

There is currently limited trail access as conditions allow. Check the Summit’s mountain report for the latest information on trail openings, closures and bike park conditions.

The Bike Park is open weekly Friday through Sunday until June 25; then, it will be open Thursday through Sunday through September. Scenic lift rides are scheduled to begin July 4.