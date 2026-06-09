Pride Picnic fills Carnation with love, music, community

On June 7, something beautiful happened in Carnation.

Hundreds of people gathered at Tolt Commons for Snovalley Pride’s Fourth Annual Pride Picnic, transforming the heart of our small rural town into a vibrant celebration of art, music, creativity and community. What began four years ago as a simple dream to create a welcoming space for 2SLGBTQ+ people in the Snoqualmie Valley has grown into one of the region’s most joyful community gatherings.

This year’s Pride Picnic featured free catered food provided by Carnation Cafe and Remlinger Farms; live performances from Stephanie Anne Johnson, Brittany Davis and Elizabeth Hill and the Valley Folk; and 21 local organizations offering free hands-on art activities throughout the day. Guests of all ages, from toddlers to elders, created art, shared meals, listened to music and enjoyed the simple joy of being together.

We were honored to welcome Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove, Washington state’s first openly LGBTQ+ statewide elected official, along with King County Council Chair Sarah Perry, Carnation City Manager Rhonda Ender, mayors from Duvall and Snoqualmie and elected officials from across the Snoqualmie Valley. Their presence reflected the support for building communities where every person belongs.

Perhaps the most remarkable part of the day was the incredible diversity of people who came together. Neighbors gathered alongside visitors from across the region. People posed for photos with our beloved unicorns, made crafts, danced to live music and experienced what becomes possible when a community leads with love.

In a time when many people feel overwhelmed by division, uncertainty and fear, the Pride Picnic offered something different: hope.

For one afternoon, people were reminded that community can still be built around kindness. That art still matters. That music still brings people together. That every person deserves a place where they feel welcomed, celebrated and loved.

Historically, the Snoqualmie Valley has often been viewed as a place where queer people might feel isolated or unseen. Yet year after year, our Pride Picnic tells a different story. It shows young people that they have a future here. It shows families that they are not alone. And it reminds all of us that belonging is something we create together.

At Snovalley Pride, we often say that “Kindness is our campfire.” A campfire gives people a place to gather, share stories and find warmth on even the darkest nights. Looking across Tolt Commons on Sunday, that is exactly what I saw: neighbors becoming friends, families making memories and people discovering they are part of something larger than themselves.

Pride began as a protest, and it remains a declaration that every person deserves dignity, safety and the freedom to live authentically. But Pride is also an invitation; to imagine and build communities rooted in love, creativity and connection.

On Sunday in Carnation, that vision came to life.

While our Pride Picnic may be over for another year, there is still one more opportunity to celebrate Pride Month with us. Join Snovalley Pride for our Fierce Divas Drag Show on Monday, June 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars in Snoqualmie. Come sing, dance and celebrate the music of iconic divas with our incredible cast of queens for an evening filled with joy, laughter and Pride magic.

While Pride Month eventually comes to an end, the community we are building together lasts all year long — and there will always be room around our campfire.