Where to pick berries and more in the Snoqualmie Valley

Swipe or click to see more

Visitors pick fresh strawberries in the Remlinger Farms u-pick field, June 7, 2026. Photo by Bill Swan/For the Valley Record

Swipe or click to see more

Visitors pick fresh strawberries in the Remlinger Farms u-pick field, June 7, 2026. Photo by Bill Swan/For the Valley Record

Swipe or click to see more

Berries will soon be ripe for the picking across the Snoqualmie Valley.

Several Valley farms offer u-pick fields for strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and more, from Duvall to North Bend. Strawberries come into season first, and the Remlinger Farms’ fields are already open.

Here are seven farms to enjoy summer’s sweetest offerings.

Blueberry Glenn, Duvall

The blueberry plants of Blueberry Glenn were planted starting in the 1930s, and the farm specializes in heirloom varieties, introduced before 1950. The farm is sustainable, using wood chips, compost and organic fertilizers to maintain healthy soil, according to the website.

The farm’s 11 varieties of blueberries will be available for u-pick starting in early July.

The farm also offers Saturday date night reservations. Date night tickets include entry for two people, 2 pounds of any u-pick blueberries, two snack boxes and all the necessary materials for a picnic.

14355 Kelly Rd. NE. | blueberryglenn.com

Bybee Farms, North Bend

Started in the 1940s, Bybee is a multi-generational family blueberry farm tucked up against Mount Si. Check the website for opening updates.

9115 432nd Ave. SE | bybeeblueberryfarms.com

Fable Farm, Fall City

Fable was started by four families who wanted to rehabilitate an old farm in Fall City. The produces blueberries and honey from its two hives that thrive from their proximity to the berries and wildflowers.

Blueberry picking will open for the 2026 season on July 8. Hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday from 3-7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

34301 SE 39th Pl. | fable-farm.com

First Light Farm, Carnation

First Light grows a large variety of produce available for your own picking, including summer squash, tomatoes, tomatillos, cucumbers, potatoes, garlic, cabbage, kale, chard, eggplant, peppers and more.

U-pick should open sometime in June and lasts through October.

1202 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. NE. | upickseattle.com

Harvold Berry Farm, Carnation

Harvold has been a family farm since 1951. Today, its stewards grow strawberries and raspberries, as well as sweet corn, cucumbers, green beans, squashes, pumpkins and sunflowers.

Harvold expects to open its strawberry u-pick by June 15. Raspberry season usually begins around July 4.

Due to issues with on-site consumption (which is not allowed), there is a 3-pound picking minimum for strawberries and a 5-pound picking minimum for raspberries. The farm provides containers for produce. Guests who bring their own containers must weigh them prior to picking.

5207 Carnation-Duvall Rd. NE. | harvoldberryfarm.com

Henna Blueberry Farm, Carnation

Henna is a family-owned blueberry farm founded in 2003. Though the farm is not certified organic, the website emphasizes that it does not use any synthetic pesticides or chemical sprays on its berries.

The farm will open for the 2026 season in late June or early July.

32500 NE 60th St. | hennablueberryfarm.com

Remlinger Farms u-pick, Carnation

Remlinger’s strawberry fields are on the north end of Carnation, separate from the farm’s main property.

6117 Carnation-Duvall Rd. NE. | remlingerfarms.com/upick

Zizumbo’s Farm, Carnation

The Zizumbo family farm near Tolt-MacDonald Park has u-pick strawberries in the summer and Christmas trees in the winter.

The 2026 strawberry season has begun, and the the farm will be open most days in June. The full schedule can be found on the Zizumbo’s Farm Facebook page.

3861 Tolt Ave. | zizumbosfarm.com