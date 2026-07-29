Valley cities celebrate National Night Out Aug. 4

Community members can get to know local law enforcement.

Aug. 4 is National Night Out, and there are events in all four Snoqualmie Valley cities.

National Night Out is an annual, national event that promotes relationship-building between law enforcement and the community. Other city officials tend to join in as well.

Snoqualmie and Carnation will each have an organized city event that all are invited to. Duvall and North Bend encourage residents to host block parties, and law enforcement members will attend each registered party.

Carnation

Carnation contracts with King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) for police services. Carnation and KCSO officials will be at Tolt Commons from 5-7 p.m., along with representatives from 17 other local organizations.

Residents can see a fire truck, police car, school bus and other large vehicles up close. They can also enjoy hot dogs, face paint, a bounce house, an obstacle course and live music by Dry Goods.

Duvall

Duvall officials will be visiting various neighborhood block parties around town.

North Bend

North Bend also contracts with KCSO for police services, as of April 1. This year, they encouraged residents to host block parties and cookouts, similar to Duvall.

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie invites residents to Snoqualmie Community Park from 5-7 p.m.

Attendees include Snoqualmie Police, Snoqualmie Fire, the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the FBI and Issaquah 911 and Dispatch. There will be live music from Done and Dusted, as well as lawn games and coloring sheets.

Snoqualmie Ice Cream is this year’s sponsor and will be on site serving up treats.