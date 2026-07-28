Declining revenue puts Snoqualmie services at risk

A community meeting regarding the property tax levy is July 29 at 6 p.m.

At a July 13 special meeting of the Snoqualmie City Council, Mayor Jim Mayhew gave a detailed presentation on city revenue changes since 2019 and through 2028, illustrating that revenue has not kept pace with inflation and its effect on the city’s capabilities.

Ultimately, Mayhew asked council members to consider putting a property tax levy lid increase on November’s ballot. If approved by voters, this measure would allow the city to increase property taxes for 2027 by more than 1%.

Mayhew offered three scenarios to the City Council, with various property tax values, depending on if the city wants to maintain or increase service levels. Without any changes to revenue, the city will have to reduce services, as revenue is projected to go down in 2027 while costs go up.

“This is the structural problem: The largest revenue source is constrained to roughly 1% growth, while the cost of providing services rises much faster,” Mayhew said during the meeting.

State law says that a city cannot raise the property tax levy by more than 1% per year unless it gets voter approval. Mayhew’s concern is that while property taxes go up by 1% or less each year (in 2026, they went up 0.82%), inflation is much higher than that.

Additionally, Mayhew said, the city’s total operating revenue is down about 13% since 2019.

One of the main reasons for the city’s budget constraints is the lost revenue after North Bend stopped contracting with Snoqualmie for police services.

“The end of the North Bend police partnership eliminated about $700,000 in shared police funding and about $1.2 million in anticipated additional annual revenue that would have helped offset inflation,” Mayhew said.

In addition to falling revenue, the cost of wages, benefits, contracts, insurance and more are increasing.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to reduced revenue for the city, which intentionally reduced service levels. Since then, Mayhew said, the city has intentionally delayed returning to the conversation of property taxes and has sought out alternative revenue sources, but it hasn’t been enough.

“The 2027 issue is not a sudden revenue collapse,” he said. “It’s the cumulative effect of revenue not keeping pace with costs over time.”

Now, Mayhew believes, they are out of options.

“After using other available revenues and reducing service levels, the remaining structural gap is primarily in our largest operating tax source,” he said.

Mayhew’s plan

Mayhew, an accountant by trade, is concerned that the city is not staffed well enough to complete all the tasks at hand.

Not only does he advise against cutting more services, he believes personnel should be added next year — about nine positions total, including some part-time positions. He noted that he wants to restore levels to what they were pre-pandemic.

“You’ve been in severe austerity for many years, and you can’t survive continuing that,” he said. “We must restore these services.”

In order to do so, Mayhew is recommending a plan to “maintain, restore and modernize” city services. This plan would require $3.4 million in property taxes, which works out to an estimated $49 per month for a median Snoqualmie household.

If approved as Mayhew has suggested, there would be a one-time levy lid lift in 2027, followed by an annual levy adjustment for inflation and population growth.

No council member seems eager to raise property taxes, and Councilmember Andre Testman noted that he has not heard constituents complaining about a worsening level of service from the city.

Council members did express some frustration that this issue was presented to them for the first time on July 13, when the filing deadline to get the levy on the ballot is Aug 4.

In response to that frustration, Councilmember Jo Johnson noted that information may have been ready earlier if the city had a “fully-funded finance department.”

“The actual level of services right now is not sustainable,” Johnson said. “There are things that do have to get done that are not currently funded. And if we continue at that level, we are going to end up in a whole lot of trouble.”

Next steps

There will be a community meeting about the potential city services levy on Wednesday, July 29. The meeting is at the Snoqualmie Valley YMCA from 6-7:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged by the city of Snoqualmie to provide feedback. To see Mayhew’s full presentation, visit @SnoqualmieCityGovt on YouTube. Check snoqualmie-wa.municodemeetings.com to see when City Council will further discuss this issue.

This is a developing story. Stay informed at valleyrecord.com.