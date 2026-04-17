Snoqualmie Valley Community Calendar | April 17 edition

April 17-18

Community pickleball tournament: Join the Cedarcrest High School DECA chapter for its fourth annual pickleball tournament. High school division matches are April 17; matches for the community division are April 18. The tournament will be played in pairs. No prior experience is required, and all age groups are welcome. For more information and to register, visit facebook.com/ValleyOpenPickleball.

April 18

Duvall Earth and Arbor Day Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Join this free event with the city of Duvall to celebrate Earth. Build your own terrarium; participate in a scavenger hunt with eco-themed prizes; take home free plants, trees, shrubs and saplings. Live music provided by Elizabeth Hill and the Valley Folk. Event is located at Depot Park.

Conversation & connection with Snoqualmie Valley Museum, 3 p.m.: Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while getting an inside look at the Snoqualmie Valley Museum’s collections, preservation efforts and exhibit development process. The evening will also feature a guest speaker reflecting on Earth Month and the Valley’s environmental history. RSVP by emailing hello@snoqualmievalleymuseum.org.

April 21

King County Local Services office hours, 1-3 p.m.: Visit King County’s Department of Local Services at the Fall City Library for free notary services, support with county building permits, pet licenses and to receive information about other county services. Representatives from the department are here each first, second and third Tuesday of the month (permitting staff is only available the first Tuesday).

Fall City Reading ReTreet, 2-3 p.m.: Join Fall City Library’s librarian in Aroma Coffee’s gazebo to discuss books, reading and the library, or bring a book just to read with fellow book lovers.

April 22

North Bend beautification day, 9-10:30 a.m.: In honor of Earth Day, the North Bend Downtown Foundation, the city of North Bend and Recology King County invite community members to help pick up litter through North Bend. Meet at the North Bend Train Depot at 9 a.m. for a proclamation from Mayor Mary Miller and to get supplies.

Earth Day habitat restoration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Celebrate Earth Day by restoring fish and wildlife habitat along the Snoqualmie River with Carnation Farms. The farm will provide education, tools, light refreshments in the morning and lunch from the Carnation Farms culinary team at noon. For more information and to register, visit events.carnationfarms.org/event/earth-day-habitat-restoration.

April 24

Teacher appreciation mug making, 1-3 p.m.: Paint a custom ceramic mug at Color Carnation for Teacher Appreciation Week. Reservations are $5, which goes toward the purchase of a mug. Ceramic mugs are chosen and paid for the day of the event. Register at colorcarnation.square.site/events.

Earth Day chalk walk, 1-5 p.m.: Visit Si View Park to help decorate the paved trail with chalk. When you’re done, submit a photo of your art to potentially win prizes. Sign up at apps.daysmartrecreation.com/dash/x.

April 25

Winter bird walk, 9 a.m.: Join wildlife biologist and birder Harold Erland at the Meadowbrook Farm Interpretive Center to see what birds are wintering at Meadowbrook this year. Walk through forest edges and near wetlands to learn new birdsongs and perhaps see new birds. Bring binoculars.

Carnation Arbor Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Join the city of Carnation for its annual Arbor Day celebration at Tolt Commons. This free event includes live music, storytelling, crafts, tree and plant giveaways, t-shirt printing, a fun parade to the tree planting and booths from many local businesses.

Community Art Day at the Northwest Art Center: The Northwest Art Center in Duvall will have free art projects for the whole family, with expert guidance available. Join for one of two sessions: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. or 12:30-1:45 p.m. Register at hisawyer.com/northwest-art-center/schedules/activity-set/1820877.

Snoqualmie Valley Health & Wellness Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Visit this free, family friendly event at Remlinger Farms, hosted by the Carnation Chamber of Commerce. Chat with local health and wellness exhibitors; learn about community health resources; attend educational breakout sessions; and enter to win raffle prizes. This event is designed to strengthen relationships between residents, businesses and local resources. Register at carnationchamber.org/events/#!event/2026/4/25/spring-into-wellness.

Treehouse Point wedding open house: Visit Treehouse Point in Fall City to tour the venue, learn about available wedding packages and meet other vendors. One-hour tour timeslots are available at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and can be reserved at treehousepoint.com/events. Couples who book their wedding the day of the open house will receive 15% off their wedding package.

Blue Moon Jazz at The Grange, 3-4:30 p.m.: Enjoy the charming ambiance and delicious food while feasting musically on the live music of Blue Moon Jazz. Full bar menu and select food menu available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at thegrangeduvall.com/event/blue-moon-jazz-3.

North Bend Jazz Walk, 5 p.m. to midnight: North Bend’s annual Jazz Walk is back with 20 pro-bands and seven school performances throughout 18 downtown North Bend venues. Funds raised support JazzClubsNW, a local nonprofit organization committed to supporting live jazz performance and education. Venue schedules, tickets, performances and more information can be found at jazzclubsnw.org/northbendjazzwalk.

April 30

Surviving Violence community event, 12:30-4 p.m.: Join Reclaim and other local nonprofits at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel for the second annual educational seminar on domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual violence. Meet local advocates and learn what resources are available in the Snoqualmie Valley. Event is free. Register at eventbrite.com/e/surviving-violence-a-community-of-strength-tickets-1984643359714. Contact 425-389-7114 for more info about registration.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The application deadline for physical property damage is April 27.