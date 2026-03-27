Snoqualmie Valley Community Calendar | March 27 edition

Featured event: Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Local small businesses impacted by December’s severe weather (Dec. 5-22) have the opportunity to apply for a loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) right in downtown North Bend.

SBA has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the office of the Snoqualmie Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, 128 W. 2nd St. Visit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. t0 6 p.m. to speak with a customer service representative. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for an SBA loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The application deadline for physical property damage is April 27.

March 27

Paint with a goat, 4-6 p.m.: A goat from Katsiki Goat Farm will hang out with guests at a Color Carnation paint party. Tickets are $10, which goes toward supporting the farm and includes a ceramic piece of your choice to paint. All ages welcome. Learn more at https://colorcarnation.square.site.

March 28

The Great Carnation Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.: The annual Great Carnation Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Tolt Commons. After, there will be photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, crafts, a petting zoo and free snacks. Event is free.

Seeding 101 at First Light Farm, 10 a.m. to noon: Learn to start your own seeds in this two-hour class with Jeremy Houston, First Light Farm’s field manager. You’ll go home with knowledge of the best kind of propagating soil, seeding techniques and more. Become a confident grower of your own seeds. Registration is $30 and can be done at firstlightfarm-upick.square.site. Kids can attend for free if the farm is notified in advance. Another class will be April 4.

April 1

Adult line dance class, 8:15-9:15 p.m.: Snoqualmie Valley Line Dancing is hosting a series of adult line dance classes at Si View Metro Parks. This class is open to all ability levels, and participants will learn a mix of beginner and improver dances to current country and pop hits. Drop-ins are welcome, or register for the whole session for a discount. Following classes are April 15, 22 and 29. Registration is $48 for the whole session and can be done at siviewpark.org/adult-dance.phtml.

April 2

Learn about mountain biking, 6-7:30 p.m.: Visit The Line Bicycle Experience in North Bend to learn all about mountain biking. No judgment, just good people who love to talk about bikes — ready to find answers to all your questions. Register at bit.ly/KnowHow03122026.

Snoqualmie Valley Nonprofit Showcase, 6-8 p.m.: Join the Duvall Chamber of Commerce in the Carnation Farms Hippodrome for the annual Nonprofit Showcase. Meet representatives from several local nonprofits to learn more about the great work they do and how you can help. While you’re making the rounds, enjoy complimentary food and drinks. There will be a wine and beer auction, a raffle and game prizes. Event is open to the public and free to enter.

April 3

Funny First Friday at Remlinger, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Remlinger Farms has a new, all‑ages stand‑up comedy show. Families can enjoy a night out together, with a dedicated area for little ones to play and stay entertained while the grown‑ups take in the show. Bigger kids can dive into the on‑site arcade, making it a perfect evening where everyone gets to have fun in their own way. Kids age 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $13.62 and can be purchased at remlingerfarms.com/funny-first-friday-the-farm.

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Send your Snoqualmie Valley Community Calendar events to Grace Gorenflo: grace.gorenflo@valleyrecord.com.