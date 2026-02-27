Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | Feb. 27 edition

The SnoValley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Feb. 20 for Joanna Hagen ARNP PLLC – Family Medicine at 7713 Center Blvd, Suite #160. She was welcomed alongside Dr. John Gray.

Featured event: SnoValley Chamber Aspire Gala

Join the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce for its 2026 fundraising gala “under the stars.”

The evening — in Snoqualmie Casino and Hotel’s new grand ballroom — will include dinner, drinks, a silent auction and community connection.

“The Aspire Gala is more than an event — it’s a celebration of shared dreams, collective achievements and the bright future we’re building together in the Snoqualmie Valley,” the chamber’s website states.

Tickets are $150 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. There is also the option to donate without attending the event. For more information and to purchase, visit aspiregala2026.auctria.events.

Feb. 27

Fly Fishing Film Tour, 7-10 p.m.: The Three Rivers chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting its 20th Fly Fishing Film Tour at the North Bend Theatre. The event showcases the best fly fishing films from around the world, featuring stunning cinematography, powerful storytelling and unforgettable moments on the water. This local showing supports cold water conservation, education and community programs right here in King and Snohomish counties. Tickets are available at flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/119418.

Feb. 28

Cascade Orienteering Club championships: Cascade Orienteering Club will host its Winter League Championship at Camp River Ranch in Carnation. Orienteering is a sport combining navigation, map-reading and running. All are welcome to join. Public registration is open through Feb. 25. Learn more and register at cascadeoc.org.

March 3

Wilderness Awareness School immersion day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Join the Duvall Wilderness Awareness School’s immersion students for a day. This day’s curriculum will include an intro to projectiles and quickie bows. Learn more and register at wildernessawareness.org.

Blackwater Brewing Tuesday music series, 7-10 p.m.: Visit Blackwater Brewing in North Bend for live music with Nick Mardon Music, each Tuesday through March 31. The theme for March 3 is jam night, followed by country night, R&B night, blues guitar prodigy and ‘90s MTV unplugged.

March 5

Mastrogiannis Distillery and Winery grand opening, 4 p.m.: Experience North Bend’s new tasting room, complete with grape brandies, wines and vermouths instilled with Greek heritage. Located at 201 W. North Bend Way, #100.

The Great Pottery Hoedown, 4-6 p.m.: The Color Carnation paint-your-own pottery studio is hosting an evening of Western-themed painting. Choose from pieces like cowboy boots, cows and hats. Event fee is $5 event fee and will be applied toward the purchase of your piece. All ages and skill levels are welcome. No instruction required; paint at your own pace. Located at 4764 Tolt Ave.

March 6

Yoga and wine at Alveare Winery, 5:30 p.m.: Join Nature’s Spirit Yoga and Alveare Winery for a relaxing evening of yoga and wine. No yoga experience necessary, the practice will be accessible for all levels. Please bring your own mat and props. Wear comfortable clothing. Your $40 ticket includes yoga and one glass of wine. Register at checkout.eventcreate.com/nsyyogaandwine/select-buy.

Duvall board game night, 7-9:30 p.m.: Join the Duvall Board Game Meetup group for an evening of classic games at Redemption Church – The Hub. All are welcome.

March 7

Carnation Farms meat and greet, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Visit Carnation Farms for a free meet and greet with the livestock team, as well as pastured-raised sheep and cattle. The event will kick off in the farmstand parking lot. Attendees will caravan up Clover Hill to the pastures where the livestock graze. There, the farmers will share their expertise, answer your questions and show what makes their animals so unique. This is an interactive, all-ages event perfect for anyone curious about where their food comes from, interested in regenerative farming or eager to meet the animals up close. Register at events.carnationfarms.org/event/meat-greet-4/.