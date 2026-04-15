Northbound I-405 to close this weekend in Renton and Bellevue

Northbound I-405 will be closed from N. Southport Drive/NE Sunset Boulevard to Coal Creek Parkway SE. Photo provided by WSDOT

Northbound I-405 will be closed this weekend in Renton and Bellevue.

The interstate will be closed from N. Southport Drive/NE Sunset Boulevard to Coal Creek Parkway SE from 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 20. A signed detour along Coal Creek Parkway Southeast will be in place.

Crews will excavate drainage crossings, complete full pavement replacements, and perform a traffic switch as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project, a project to extend the two-lane express toll system between Renton and Lynnwood.

Travelers can expect longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor. The closure will also cause constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

“When several major corridors have closures at the same time, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers shift to alternate routes,” the Washington Department of Transportation said. “Travelers may encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes. Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.”

The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project has an expected completion date of 2027. The new ETLs will connect to the existing express toll lane system between Bellevue and Lynnwood, as well as the SR 167 HOT lanes via the I-405/SR 167 Interchange Direct Connector, to create a 40-mile ETL system. The project is designed to improve speeds and trip reliability and support the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line between Lynnwood and Tukwila.