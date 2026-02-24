Twin Peaks Day 2026 | Photos

Fans are photographed with the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign on Twin Peaks Day 2026. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

Stephen Miller, author of Twin Peaks Blog, takes photos of fans with the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign on Twin Peaks Day 2026. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

A fan wears a jacket with a painting of the “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign on Twin Peaks Day 2026. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

To cap off The Real Twin Peaks 2026 weekend, eager fans and local leaders gathered at the iconic “Welcome to Twin Peaks” sign location outside Snoqualmie.

The spot, along the Snoqualmie River on SE Reinig Road, is the site of a Twin Peaks Day event each Feb. 24. The mayors of Snoqualmie and North Bend proclaim the day as Twin Peaks Day, and fans get to take photos with a reproduction of the sign, which spends the rest of the year on display in Snoqualmie City Hall.

This year, fans of the iconic television series “Twin Peaks” traveled from across the country and the world — Italy, Germany and China, to name a few — to celebrate.