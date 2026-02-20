Murder mystery tees off at WICA

Photo by Allyson Meyer/Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. Sommer Harris plays Marta Van Hoven, one of her many roles in the production.

Photo by Allyson Meyer/Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. Sommer Harris as Leonie the maid and Patricia Duff as Madame Renauld, wife of the murder victim.

Photo by Allyson Meyer/Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. Miles Harrison, left, as Captain Hastings approaches Tony Salome in one of his many roles as the railway porter.

Photo by Allyson Meyer/Whidbey Island Center for the Arts. Alyssa Keene plays Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian detective who is searching for the killer in “Murder on the Links.”

Murder is afoot – on the golf course, of all places – and it’s up to famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot to figure out who is responsible.

In conjunction with Langley Mystery Weekend, Feb. 21-22, the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts is bringing a classic murder mystery to audiences, “Murder on the Links.” Adapted from the 1923 Agatha Christie novel of the same name and directed by Lani Brockman, the play opened on Feb. 19 and runs until March 7.

While renovations take place on the WICA mainstage, the action has been moved to Zech Hall, which seats about half as many people. Theatergoers are encouraged to buy their tickets soon lest they sell out, due to the reduced capacity.

Patricia Duff, who plays six different roles in the production, said she likes Zech Hall for its close quarters.

“It’s intimate and you can really feel the audience react, because they’re right there,” she said.

While looking for a mystery show to align with Langley’s big amateur sleuth event in February, Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan stumbled upon Steven Dietz’s modern adaptation of a century-old story. She referred to it as an important piece of contemporary theatre for transforming Christie’s classic novel “into a fast paced, meta-theatrical and comedic romp.”

The play is set on a golf course in Northern France, where a fatal stabbing has occurred. Audience members are encouraged to identify the killer before the famed detective does.

“At its core is an inventive use of a six-person ensemble playing over 30 roles that blends suspense and farce,” Duncan said of “Murder on the Links.”

Duff described the play as a crossover between Agatha Christie and Monty Python, the beloved British comedy troupe. Half of Duff’s six roles are male characters, and Detective Poirot himself is played by Alyssa Keene.

Duff said it’s difficult not to laugh at her fellow actors when they’re saying something ridiculous or changing costumes right on stage.

“I think the audience will really get a kick out of it because it’s a true escape,” she said of the play. “It’s not deep in any way. It’s pure comedy.”

Tony Salome, another member of the cast, enjoys getting to play many characters and changing from one to another at literally the drop of a hat.

“The challenges of this show are many,” he said. “I play seven different characters, all with different accents and have over 20 changes during the show, on and off stage.”

Duff said the “prop heavy” performance suspends reality, and is a play within a play. With the audience sitting on three sides of the stage, characters must be cognizant of where they’re standing so they can be seen.

“It really takes your mind off the real world, which I think is a good thing right now,” she said. “It makes you laugh, it’s silly, it’s very playful.”

Similarly, Duncan said the characters break “the fourth wall” and acknowledge the story takes place in the audience’s minds. Combined with the physical humor, it’s sure to be a rollicking good time.

Other actors on the cast include Miles Harrison as Captain Hastings, Andrew Fling and Sommer Harris as multiple roles. In addition to being the director, Brockman is the music director and choreographer. Tom Harris is the stage manager and Rob Scott and Denny Ryan are assistant stage managers.

Ticket prices vary depending on performance. Visit wicaonline.org/theatre for more information.