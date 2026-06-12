Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | June 12 edition

June 12

Camlann Medieval Village music night, 7-9 p.m.: Sing music from a thousand years ago at Camlann Medieval Village. Gregorian chant is the largest surviving body of music from the Middle Ages. It was a constant presence in Latin Christendom, and its influence extended far beyond the walls of monasteries and churches. Experience this ancient repertoire from the inside, with a focus on learning by doing. Music-reading ability is not required.

June 12-13

Oxbow Farm Discovery Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center for a day of unique workshops, each 30-45 minutes. Whether you’re new to outdoor learning or simply seeking a reset, these mini sessions offer simple, meaningful ways to reconnect with the world around you. Even better, your feedback helps shape future programs that invite more folks to learn, play and feel at home in nature. These investigations and experiences are designed for learners of all ages. For more information and tickets, visit oxbow.org.

June 13

Fall City Day, 9 a.m.: The annual festival celebrating all things Fall City. Street fair begins at 9 a.m., as do the 1k, 5k and 10k runs. The parade is at 11 a.m. and the watermelon eating contest is at 1:30 p.m., followed by a lot more activities for all ages, including the Great Duck Hunt. For more information, visit fallcitydays.org.

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center in Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

Floral centerpiece workshop, 1-4 p.m.: Join award-winning florist Cassandra Solmonsen for a workshop at Carnation Farms. The afternoon will cover essential lessons in color theory and design principles. All necessary supplies will be provided, and attendees will take their centerpieces home with them. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at floralsbycassandra.com/workshops.

June 14

Sno Valley Winds spring concert, 3 p.m.: Join Sno Valley Winds for its annual spring concert, Folk, Festivals and Fanfares, at Cascade Covenant Church in North Bend. Sno Valley Winds is the Valley’s adult community band, welcoming all band instruments and all skill levels.

June 16

Splash into Summer Vacation, 12 p.m.: Pop by the Splash Pad at the Snoqualmie Community Park to kick off your summer vacation with Snoqualmie Valley YMCA. There will be fun surprises.

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

June 18

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

June 19

Snoqualmie Valley wine train, 4:30 p.m.: Join the Northwest Railway Museum for a Wine Train excursion featuring Valley wineries, food and scenic views. Each ticket includes a complementary souvenir wine glass with eight tokens to exchange for 1-ounce tasting pours. The multi-hour program includes wine tastings at the Snoqualmie Depot and the Train Shed Exhibit Hall. Ticket time is the time the train departs; make sure to check in 30 minutes prior. Tickets are $99 and can be purchased at trainmuseum.org.

June 20

Art Off the Rails, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Hosted by North Bend Art & Industry, Art Off the Rails uses the Northwest Railway Museum’s historic train to connect three Northwest Railway Museum hubs: North Bend Depot, Snoqualmie Depot and the Railway History Campus. Take the train between each location to experience three different live music acts and three community art projects. Also explore downtown Snoqualmie and North Bend to visit local art studios, eat good food and shop.

Carnation Block Party, 12-9 p.m.: Come celebrate Summer Solstice at the annual Carnation Block Party in Tolt Commons. Since 2019, the Lee Arts Foundation and Morgan Henley Presents have partnered on this cultural art and music festival. The day includes interactive art activities for all ages, musicians playing a variety of styles and genres, cultural performers and educators and Valley artisans demonstrating and selling their creations. Entry is free. There will be a beer and wine garden and food vendors to enjoy throughout the day.

Try skating for free, 2:45-3:30 p.m.: Visit Sno-King Ice Arena in Snoqualmie for a fun and welcoming introduction to skating designed for beginners of all ages. Whether you’re stepping onto the ice for the very first time or looking to build confidence, our coaches and staff will help make it a great experience for everyone. Spots are limited, so register at snokingicearenas.com.

Garden support group, 3-4:30 p.m.: Visit The Grange in Duvall to learn about what is growing on Hearth Farm and get your garden questions answered. Free and open to all levels of gardeners. Snacks will be provided, and the restaurant’s full bar menu will be available for purchase.

June 24

Outdoor adventure jamboree, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Visit Meadowbrook Interpretive Center in North Bend for free family fun, especially for kids ages 3-12. Meet many organizations offering outdoor activities in the Valley this summer, learn new skills and make some exciting summer plans.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster. The deadline for economic injury filing is Jan. 7, 2027.