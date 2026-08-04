Early primary election results | Election 2026

King County primary election results are starting to roll in, and early signs are showing some new faces may beat out the incumbents.

The Snoqualmie Valley is part of three state legislative districts — Districts 5, 12 and 45 — and Congressional District 8. Results for those positions are listed here.

These results are as of Aug. 4 at 8:30 p.m. Ballots are still being counted, and this page will be updated as the results are confirmed.

Congressional District 8

This year, incumbent Kim Schrier (D) is up for reelection in her position as U.S. representative for District 8. She leads with 61.56% of the vote. Spencer Meline (R) takes second at 13.41%, followed closely by Trinh Ha (R) at 11.81%.

Legislative District 45 – Duvall

For state representative position 1, incumbent Roger Goodman (D) leads with 72.37% against JoAnn Tolentino (R).

There is no incumbent running for position 2, but there are three newcomers. Vanessa Kritzer (D) is leading the race with 62.02% of the vote against opponents John Gibbons (D) and Chandler Torbett (D).

Legislative District 12 – Carnation, Fall City, Snoqualmie Ridge, North Bend

For state representative position 1, Stacy Willoughby, D-Chelan, is taking 59.36% of the vote. Incumbent Brian Burnett (R) sits at 40.56%.

Position 2 has three candidates. Maggie Adams, a Democrat from the Snoqualmie Valley, is leading with 51.47% of the vote. Her Republican opponents Mike Steele and Adam James have 29.71% and 18.65%, respectively.

Legislative District 5 – downtown Snoqualmie

For state representative position 1, incumbent Zach Hall (D) takes the lead with 45.21% of the vote. Michelle Bennett (R) follows closely at 43.23%.

For position 2, incumbent Lisa Callan (D) leads with 57.63% against Patrick Peacock (R), who has 42.24% of the vote.