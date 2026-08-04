Emerald Downs weekend review: Amador frequents winners circle
Published 11:30 am Tuesday, August 4, 2026
One of the most notable jockeys at Emerald Downs in Auburn continues to ride well this season as the track gets closer to Championship Sunday on Aug. 16.
Silvio Amador won seven races over the weekend at Emerald Downs to increase his lead in the jockey standings over Kevin Krigger to nine wins (54-45).
Amador won four races on Aug. 2, the second time this season he’s won four on one day. He won three on July 31 to kick-start his great weekend.
In the trainers’ standings Howie Gibson picked up two wins on Aug. 2 to put some additional separation between himself and Jorge Rosales, the defending champ.
Good Focus ($3.92) won for the third straight race and sixth this season on Aug. 2 to now have a record of 6-2-1 in 11 races this season.
Slew’s Tiz Whiz, an Emerald Downs veteran, won his 13th race at the track on Aug. 1 in the $25,000 Muckleshoot Casino Resort Purse for 3-year-olds and up. Slew’s Tiz Whiz has 33 career races, each of them at Emerald Downs, with a career total of $435,262 in earnings, fifth all-time at the track.
Spicy Coronarita ($6.48) made her debut Aug. 1 and win by 11 lengths.
Emerald Downs is looking down the barrel at the Longacres Mile on Aug. 16, the biggest race of the year with a pot of $125,000 in that race alone. Other races will include the $50,000 Emerald Distaff, $50,000 Muckleshoot Derby, $50,000 Washington Oaks, $50,000 WTBOA Lads Stakes and $50,000 WTBOA Lassies Stakes. All of these races combine for Championship Sunday at the race track.
Arrowthegreat won last year’s Longacres Mile and looks to repeat in 2026. Eight trainers who have won the Longacres Mile have nominated horses in this year’s race.
Longacre Mile nominees, Aug. 16 according to emeralddowns.com:
Adios Jojo (4g/ORE) Howie Gibson
Arrowthegreat (6g/KY) Dan Blacker
Background (9g/FLA) Mike Puhich
Cap It Daddy (4g/CA) Elodio Madrigal
Catch a Breeze (5g/WA) David Martinez
Bearings (6g/KY) Justin Evans
Brotha Keny (4g/KY) Jose D’Angelo
Executive Chef (7g/VA) Mike Puhich
Getaway Car (4c/KY) Justin Evans
He’s Not Talking (4g/WA) D J McPhee
Impassable (4c/WA) Howard Belvoir
Island Paradise (4g/CA) Scott Tubbs
Lyell’s Song (5g/KY) Mark Glatt
Midnight Mammoth (7g/KY) Craig Dollase
Mirahmadi (5h/KY) Bob Baffert
Privman (4c/KY) Bob Baffert
Rondelito (4g/BC) Steve Henson
Santarena (5g/Ky) Mark Glatt
Si That Tiger (4c/CA) Blaine Wright
Slew’s Tiz Whiz (8G/WA) Tom Wenzel
Tax Code (7g/KY) Blaine Wright
Touchy (4c/KY) Wesley Ward