Valley Record office has closed, but the work will continue

The newspaper no longer holds a space in downtown Snoqualmie.

The Snoqualmie Valley Record’s office has closed after decades in historic downtown Snoqualmie.

Located at 8124 Falls Ave. SE, across from Carmichael’s Hardware, the Valley Record office has been a reliable part of the community for decades. It has ushered multiple owners of both the paper and the building, as well as countless journalists and residents, through its doors.

Today, the Valley Record staff consists of two: Editor Grace Gorenflo and Peter Bayron, the paper’s multimedia sales consultant. We work closely with colleagues at other King County papers under Sound Publishing. Sound Publishing is owned by Carpenter Media Group.

While the office is gone, the paper is not going anywhere. We will continue to publish in print every Friday and online daily. Subscribe for as low as $5 per month at subscribe.valleyrecord.com.

Office or not, we intend to keep strengthening our community presence. Look for us at community meetings and events. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to know when and where we will be holding “office hours.”

If you have any questions, concerns or story ideas, email grace.gorenflo@valleyrecord.com. To submit a letter to the editor, go to valleyrecord.com/services/submit-letter-to-the-editor.

For advertising inquiries, email peter.bayron@valleyrecord.com.

We will see you soon!