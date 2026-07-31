Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | July 31 edition

July 31

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back and includes handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The last market of the season will be Aug. 28.

Aug. 1

Meet author Nicole Perriella-Rehmke, 5-6 p.m.: Nicole Perriella-Rehmke will be at Books & Bottles in downtown Snoqualmie for a meet and greet. She is a Snoqualmie local and author of “She Decided,” her second book of poetry published July 7. Copies of the book are for sale at Books & Bottles.

Aug. 4

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

National Night Out: Each Snoqualmie Valley city is celebrating National Night Out, an annual event that promotes relationship-building between law enforcement and community. To see a full list of events, visit “Valley cities celebrate National Night Out Aug. 4” at valleyrecord.com.

Aug. 5

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. This performance is the last of the season and will be by Rocket Bleach, an alternative rock band. There will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

Aug. 6

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

Aug. 6

Snoqualmie free movie in the park: Join the city of Snoqualmie for a free movie at Jeanne Hansen Park. This night’s showing will be “Jurassic Park,” rated PG-13. The movie begins at sunset.

Aug. 7

Pickling masterclass, 4-5:30 p.m.: Join Kandi Dodrill from Green Apple Alpacas at North Bend Art & Industry for a lesson in all things pickling. Learn the art of shelf-stable preservation, sharing the secrets to the ultimate crunch while keeping safety at the forefront. This class is an interactive demo experience. Tickets are $60 and include all materials. Register at northbendartandindustry.org/all/p/pickling-class.

Duvall movie in the park, 8 p.m.: Enjoy a free showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Big Rock Park in Duvall. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and your favorite snacks. Come early for lawn games.

Through Aug. 31

Art in Nature Walk 2026: The Lee Arts Foundation of Carnation — in partnership with Fall City Arts and North Bend Art & Industry — is transforming the Snoqualmie Valley Trail into a free, open-air gallery. Pieces of art from more than 180 artists will be showcased on trees along the trail and will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists. For more information, visit leearts.org/art-in-nature-walk-2026.

Sept. 20

Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank annual fundraiser, 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gather. Grow. Give. is the refreshed version of Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank’s beloved Empty Bowl FUNdraiser. Enjoy delicious local food, lively bingo, fundraising games and community fun. Plus, catch the Seahawks game in the dedicated Game Viewing Lounge, so you won’t have to choose between football and giving back. Come hungry. Leave knowing you’ve helped build a stronger, more food-secure Snoqualmie Valley. Tickets are $85 each or $650 for a 10-person table. Purchase at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/gather-grow-give.

Sept. 26

“Homecoming,” a Reclaim fundraiser, 5-10 p.m.: Join Reclaim, a Snoqualmie nonprofit dedicated to housing security, for its annual fundraiser “celebrating the journey of finding home, for our clients and for our community.” The event is in the Carnation Farms Hippodrome and will include an auction. Those interested can purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or donate an item to the auction. Guests can also purchase a spot on “homecoming court” for $50 and rally their friends and family to vote for them (each vote raises $1). For more information and to buy a ticket, visit reclaimyourhomecoming.auctria.events.