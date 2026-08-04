Wildfire smoke, heat advisory roll into Snoqualmie Valley

An air quality map of the Snoqualmie Valley, as of 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2026. (Courtesy of AirNow.gov)

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View from an air quality webcam at Mount Rainier National Park, taken at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2026. (Courtesy of AirNow.gov)

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This week, the Snoqualmie Valley will endure both unhealthy air quality and a heat advisory.

As wildfire smoke travels to western Washington from central and eastern Washington, the air quality has quickly deteriorated. As of Aug. 4 at 4 p.m., the Air Quality Index is at least 150 in all Valley cities, with some seeing an index of more than 160. AQI 150 is when officials recommend staying inside, regardless of risk level.

A heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday, with temperatures towards 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Resources

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated Tier 2 Severe Weather Protocols, and cooling stations will be open through Friday, Aug. 7. For more information, visit crha.org/severe-weather.

Those needing a break from weather conditions can visit these Valley locations:

All King Country Library locations

Snoqualmie City Hall Council Chambers, 38624 SE River St., Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Snoqualmie Fire Department Community Room, 37600 Snoqualmie Pkwy., Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Snoqualmie Valley YMCA, 5018 SE Ridge St., Aug. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reclaim in downtown Snoqualmie, 8224 Railroad Ave. SE, Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tips for managing wildfire smoke exposure