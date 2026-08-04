Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank expands hours, access

An aerial view rendering of the future Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank. (Courtesy of Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank)

The food bank is also working on a home delivery program.

The Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank (SVFB) has expanded hours as of Aug. 3, and expanded services are on the way.

All food bank hours have been slightly adjusted for ease, and the schedule now includes some evening hours. Mondays have also been added, allowing the food bank to have hours of operation four days of the week.

“Adding Monday afternoon and evening hours is about making our services more accessible,” said Development Manager Ellen Pronin. “We know many of our neighbors are balancing work, school and other responsibilities, and expanded hours give families another opportunity to access healthy food when it fits their schedules.”

The food bank is now open:

Mondays and Tuesdays 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays 9:30-11:30 a.m. for seniors and those needing extra time, then open to all from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who can’t make it to open shopping hours can fill out a form for pre-packaged pick up. Pick ups are on Thursdays from 1-4:30 p.m.

For those who have difficulty making it to the food bank at all, SVFB is working on a home delivery program. This new effort will ensure transportation, mobility and other barriers don’t stand in the way of food bank access, Pronin said.

More details on the home delivery program are coming soon.

It’s a dynamic time for SVFB, which brought on a new executive director in March. Calib Miller has a PhD in leadership and change management and a master of science in sustainable food systems.

“Thankfully, he has been so on board with innovation,” Pronin said. “He comes from a small town, so he understands the Valley. … He really gets it.”

The food bank is also preparing to move into an expanded location at 43530 SE North Bend Way in North Bend. Pronin said SVFB is nearing the end of its fundraising campaign for the new facility, which had a goal of $5 million.

“As we prepare for our new facility and continue growing our programs, we’re focused on building a food bank that is accessible, welcoming and responsive to the evolving needs of our neighbors,” Miller said in a statement.

The food bank’s annual fundraiser is Sept. 20

The food bank’s annual Empty Bowl FUNdraiser has been rebranded this year as a “relaxed Sunday luncheon” called Gather. Grow. Give., Pronin said.

The event, at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, will include a chef-prepared lunch with local produce, stories of community impact, bingo and a silent auction. There will also be a dedicated section to watch the Seahawks game.

While raising funds for the food bank, the event also educates the community on the realities of food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month.

“Food insecurity doesn’t mean you’re homeless or not working,” Pronin noted. “It means you don’t have reliable access to food.”

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at snoqualmievalleyfoodbank.org/gather-grow-give.