Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank hires new executive director

The Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank’s Board of Directors has Calib Miller as the nonprofit’s next executive director.

According to a March 13 news release, Miller has many years of leadership experience in food banks. After growing up food insecure, Miller “has made feeding hungry people his mission.”

Formerly, Miller has held positions at Food Bank for the Heartland and Feeding South Florida. He has a PhD in leadership and change management and a master of science in sustainable food systems. He is also a Marine Corps veteran.

“We are so pleased to have found a dynamic new leader with direct experience managing food banks, informed by lived experience with food insecurity as a child,” Board President Terry Pottmeyer said in the release. “While his experience and education are formidable, it is his passion and commitment to ending hunger that made Calib the clear choice to serve the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank as its next leader.”

Miller will start his role March 30 and begin leading the food bank through its transition to its new location at 43530 SE North Bend Way, slated to open early 2027.

“I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to help steward the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank during this exciting new chapter of growth,” Miller said in the news release. “I’m thankful for the confidence the board has placed in me and honored to serve such a meaningful mission.”

The food bank began a capital campaign for its new $5 million facility in mid-2025. Pottmeyer said the campaign is two-thirds of the way to its fundraising goal and will hit 91% if the food bank is included in the state’s upcoming Capital Budget.

The Washington State Legislature passed the budget March 12, including the food bank’s requested $1.25 million. The budget will now go to Gov. Bob Ferguson for consideration.

“We credit our 5th and 12th [district] legislative representatives for that outcome, in particular Rep. Lisa Callan and Rep. Mike Steele, who both serve on the House Capital Budget Committee,” Pottmeyer said.

For more information on the food bank’s plans or to donate, visit snoqualmievalleyfoodbank.org/building-together.