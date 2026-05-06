Carnation wins 425 Magazine “Best City” for second year

Carnation was voted “Best City” on the Eastside for the second year in a row in 425 Magazine’s 2026 Best of 425 awards.

The awards, which were announced May 1, are decided via reader vote. In the 2025 awards, Carnation became the first Snoqualmie Valley city to receive this title.

“Being recognized again this year is a testament to the businesses, residents and community members who contribute to Carnation’s success,” Mayor Jim Ribail said in a statement. “We are grateful for this honor and for everyone who voted.”

Best of 425 Snoqualmie Valley winners

A&P Barbershop (North Bend), best barbershop

Alveare Winery (Carnation), best winery

Amarillo Barbecue (Duvall), best barbecue

Amy Paoletti, tasting room manager of Alveare Winery (Carnation), best bartender

Barzen’s Blooms (Carnation), best florist

Blake’s Pizzeria (Carnation), best pizza

Camlann Medieval Village (Carnation), best museum

Carnation Cafe & Lounge, best breakfast

Carnation Elementary, best elementary school

Carnation Tattoo Co., best tattoo artist

Cedarcrest High School (Duvall), best public high school

Chickadee Bakeshop (Snoqualmie), best bakery

Dog Valley Grooming LLC (Carnation), best dog groomer

Duvall Barber Shop, best kids’ hair salon

Duvall Days, best family-friendly event

Duvall Distillery, best distillery

Falling River Meats (North Bend), best deli & unique eats

Fred Hockert Park (Carnation), best kids’ play area

Frontier Pest Control (North Bend), best pest control

Haughty Tamale Co. (Snoqualmie), best food truck

Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill (Snoqualmie), best burger & sports bar

HD Window & Gutter Cleaning LLC (Duvall), best window company

India Belly (Snoqualmie), best Indian food

Ixtapa Carnation, best Mexican food

Last Lite Photography (Duvall), best wedding/event photographer

Lindsey Helgen of Bruner Orthodontics (Duvall), best orthodontist

Live Gray’s Way, best nonprofit

MOOO! Ice Cream (Fall City), best ice cream

Morgan Henley Presents (Carnation), best event planner

Noble Plumbing (Snoqualmie), best plumber

North Bend Chevrolet, best auto dealer

North Bend Theatre, best movie theater

Oasis Nails & Spa (Duvall), best mani/pedi

Paisan Ristorante (North Bend), best Italian food

Red Wolves Junior Football & Cheer (Duvall), best youth sports program

Remlinger Farms (Carnation), best concert venue & birthday party venue & kid-friendly restaurant & wedding/event venue

Rustic Rose (Duvall), best boutique

Sam’s Noodle Town (Carnation), best Vietnamese food

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, best casino

Snoqualmie Modern Dental Care, best dentist

South Fork (North Bend), best outdoor dining

TDC automotive (Duvall), best auto repair

Thai Duvall, best Thai food

The Black Dog Arts Cafe (Snoqualmie), best vegetarian/vegan food

Tolt Middle School (Carnation), best public middle school

Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood (Snoqualmie), best happy hour

Volition Brewing Co. (North Bend), best brewery

12 Moons (Snoqualmie), best Chinese food