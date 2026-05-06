Carnation wins 425 Magazine “Best City” for second year
Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, May 6, 2026
Carnation was voted “Best City” on the Eastside for the second year in a row in 425 Magazine’s 2026 Best of 425 awards.
The awards, which were announced May 1, are decided via reader vote. In the 2025 awards, Carnation became the first Snoqualmie Valley city to receive this title.
“Being recognized again this year is a testament to the businesses, residents and community members who contribute to Carnation’s success,” Mayor Jim Ribail said in a statement. “We are grateful for this honor and for everyone who voted.”
Best of 425 Snoqualmie Valley winners
A&P Barbershop (North Bend), best barbershop
Alveare Winery (Carnation), best winery
Amarillo Barbecue (Duvall), best barbecue
Amy Paoletti, tasting room manager of Alveare Winery (Carnation), best bartender
Barzen’s Blooms (Carnation), best florist
Blake’s Pizzeria (Carnation), best pizza
Camlann Medieval Village (Carnation), best museum
Carnation Cafe & Lounge, best breakfast
Carnation Elementary, best elementary school
Carnation Tattoo Co., best tattoo artist
Cedarcrest High School (Duvall), best public high school
Chickadee Bakeshop (Snoqualmie), best bakery
Dog Valley Grooming LLC (Carnation), best dog groomer
Duvall Barber Shop, best kids’ hair salon
Duvall Days, best family-friendly event
Duvall Distillery, best distillery
Falling River Meats (North Bend), best deli & unique eats
Fred Hockert Park (Carnation), best kids’ play area
Frontier Pest Control (North Bend), best pest control
Haughty Tamale Co. (Snoqualmie), best food truck
Hawks Peak Sports Bar & Grill (Snoqualmie), best burger & sports bar
HD Window & Gutter Cleaning LLC (Duvall), best window company
India Belly (Snoqualmie), best Indian food
Ixtapa Carnation, best Mexican food
Last Lite Photography (Duvall), best wedding/event photographer
Lindsey Helgen of Bruner Orthodontics (Duvall), best orthodontist
Live Gray’s Way, best nonprofit
MOOO! Ice Cream (Fall City), best ice cream
Morgan Henley Presents (Carnation), best event planner
Noble Plumbing (Snoqualmie), best plumber
North Bend Chevrolet, best auto dealer
North Bend Theatre, best movie theater
Oasis Nails & Spa (Duvall), best mani/pedi
Paisan Ristorante (North Bend), best Italian food
Red Wolves Junior Football & Cheer (Duvall), best youth sports program
Remlinger Farms (Carnation), best concert venue & birthday party venue & kid-friendly restaurant & wedding/event venue
Rustic Rose (Duvall), best boutique
Sam’s Noodle Town (Carnation), best Vietnamese food
Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, best casino
Snoqualmie Modern Dental Care, best dentist
South Fork (North Bend), best outdoor dining
TDC automotive (Duvall), best auto repair
Thai Duvall, best Thai food
The Black Dog Arts Cafe (Snoqualmie), best vegetarian/vegan food
Tolt Middle School (Carnation), best public middle school
Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood (Snoqualmie), best happy hour
Volition Brewing Co. (North Bend), best brewery
12 Moons (Snoqualmie), best Chinese food