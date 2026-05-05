Single lane closure on Issaquah-Hobart Road May 11-June 1

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from May 11 to June 1. Map image courtesy of the King County Road Services Division.

On weekdays from Monday, May 11, to Monday, June 1, Issaquah-Hobart Road between State Route 18 and Southeast 104th Street (near Squak Valley Park) will be reduced to a single lane.

The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each weekday in order to complete shoulder mowing, says King County Road Services.

All vehicles will have access through the roughly six-mile work zone and two-way traffic will use the single open lane with directions from flaggers. Road work may be rescheduled due to weather or availability of machinery, equipment and crews.

For roadway updates, visit kingcounty.gov/mycommute.