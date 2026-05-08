Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | May 8 edition

May 8

Ladies, libations and legacy, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Join Mastrogiannis Distillery and Snoqualmie Valley Museum for an evening of celebrating women, community and craft. Enjoy thoughtfully curated libations paired with delicious bites. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at mastrogiannisdistillery.com/products/ladies-libations-and-legacy.

May 8-9

Carnation Farms plant sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Carnation Farms for a selection of vegetable, flower and herb starts, all grown organically on the farm and ready to thrive in your garden or porch.

May 9

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center outside Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

Mosaic Montessori plant sale, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Join Mosaic Montessori in Carnation for a community-centered, kid-forward event designed for families to slow down, explore and enjoy time together. You’ll find a variety of plants, local vendors and hands-on activities for kids, making it just as fun for little ones as it is for adults.

Sip Suds and Si, 6-9 p.m.: The North Bend Downtown Foundation’s annual event returns with shopping, dining, wine and beer tasting. Enjoy art and music for free; tickets are required for the tastings. Purchase tickets and find more information at northbenddowntown.org.

May 9-10

Mother’s Day plant sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Visit the Frisky Girl Farm plant sale featuring local, farm grown veggie starts and flower seedlings selected for success in our PNW growing conditions. Circle River Flowers will also be selling gorgeous blooms, flower starts and dahlia tubers. Located at Tollgate Farm in North Bend.

May 13

Talks with Police Chief Hall, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Join North Bend Chief of Police Ed Hall at a community chat. He will be at Pressed on Main from 9-10 a.m. and Blackwater Brewing from 5-6 p.m. Get to know the new chief while discussing local public safety topics.

May 16

Heart of the Valley Gala, 4:30-10 p.m.: Empower Youth Network’s annual gala will raise money for the nonprofit’s youth suicide and substance use prevention efforts. Event is at Snoqualmie Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by happy hour, games, dessert dash, a live auction and dinner. The evening wraps up with an iconic dance party. Purchase tickets at empoweryouthnetwork.org/event/heart-of-the-valley-gala-2026.

May 25

American Legion Memorial Day services, 9 a.m.: Join American Legion Post 79 for Memorial Day services. Preston Cemetery at 9 a.m.; Fall City Cemetery at 10 a.m.; Mount Si Cemetery in North Bend at 11 a.m. There will then be a dedication ceremony for a new statue at the post at noon, located at 38625 SE River Street, Snoqualmie.

June 29-July 2

Wildcat Tennis Camp: Rising second to ninth graders are invited to a tennis camp with Mount Si High School players and coaches. Morning sessions are for second to fifth graders; evening sessions are for six to ninth graders. Registration is $125 per camper, which will go toward tennis equipment, gear, training and college scholarships for high school players. Register at forms.gle/V8J81yirxngqgA9t7.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster.