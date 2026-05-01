Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | May 1 edition

Featured event: Snoqualmie Valley Record open house

The Snoqualmie Valley Record is hosting an open house at its downtown Snoqualmie office on May 7, and all are invited to attend. The paper’s small but mighty staff will be on site from 4-6 p.m., including editor Andy Hobbs, reporter Grace Gorenflo and multimedia sales consultant Peter Bayron, the most recent addition to the staff.

Community members can ask questions about the publication’s operation, submit story ideas and get to know the people who are carrying on the paper’s 113-year-old local news legacy. While there, guests can pick up a copy of the most recent issue, as well as learn how to obtain an online or print subscription.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. RSVP is not necessary. The office is located at 8124 Falls Ave. SE, Snoqualmie.

May 1

Funny First Friday at Remlinger, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Remlinger Farms has a new, all‑ages stand‑up comedy show. Families can enjoy a night out together, with a dedicated area for little ones to play and stay entertained while the grown‑ups take in the show. Bigger kids can dive into the on‑site arcade, making it a perfect evening where everyone gets to have fun in their own way. Kids age 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $13.62 and can be purchased at remlingerfarms.com/funny-first-friday-the-farm.

May 1-2

Sno-Valley Senior Center plant sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Visit one of the largest plant sales on the Eastside for annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, fresh flowers and garden artists. Located in Carnation behind city hall.

May 1, 2, 8, 9

Carnation Farms plant sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Carnation Farms for a selection of vegetable, flower and herb starts, all grown organically on the farm and ready to thrive in your garden or porch.

May 2

Preston plant sale & market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Visit Farm Among Us in Preston to purchase hanging herbs, flower baskets, 4” annuals and tomato and vegetable starts. After you’ve picked your perfect plants, stick around to browse handmade goods, delicious treats and more from local vendors.

Snoqualmie Valley Land History Tour, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Join Indigenous Ethnobotanist Linzie Crofoot for a guided educational walk at Carnation Farms exploring the natural and agricultural history of the Snoqualmie Valley through the lens of land stewardship. Stay after for the Carnation Farm plant sale. The walk is on mainly flat grass/farm terrain and around 1 mile long. One ticket is $55.20 and is good for one car/family. Purchase at eventbrite.com/o/113347137561.

Tolt Art Studio ribbon cutting and show, 10 a.m.: Come support local student artists, explore their incredible work and take a peek at the Tolt Art Studio’s new classroom upstairs at Carnation City Hall. You can expect a student art showcase, an official ribbon-cutting celebration, classroom tours and snacks and refreshments.

Family and babysitter matchmaking event, 10-11 a.m.: This casual meet-up at The Village Project in North Bend will give parents and caregivers the chance to connect in a relaxed, friendly environment. Families will have the opportunity to meet caregivers, ask questions and find the right fit for their childcare needs while caregivers get a sense of who they might be excited to work with. This event is intended for parents and potential caregivers (including tweens/teens); little ones are welcome. Register for free at hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/1867077.

Oxbow Farm native plant fest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center in the lower Snoqualmie Valley for its annual native plant sale, this year with an additional festival. It will be a family friendly event with lawn games, workshops, nature crafts and a food truck. Workshops will cover topics like gardening with native annuals, using seasonal ingredients, making natural dyes and organic pest control. Admission is free; workshops are $5. Register at oxbow.org/visit/events/spring-native-plant-festival.

Carnation Farms spring market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Enjoy fresh pizzas, live music, farmer-led tours around the crops and a makers market with more than 20 local vendors. There will also be organic plant starts for purchase from the greenhouses. Entry is free.

Jubilee Farm spring market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Jubilee Farm’s annual Mayday celebrations and spring market will feature a maypole, kids’ activities, a coffee truck and an artisan market with local vendors. Maypole dance is at noon. Entry is free.

May 2-3

Lavender at Stillwater spring weekend, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Visit Lavender at Stillwater (Misty Valley Farm) for a weekend of festivities to welcome spring. There will be a makers market with local vendors, tattoo art, permanent jewelry, food and drinks. Entry is free.

May 4

Community input meeting for disaster resource planning, 6-7:30 p.m.: The Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance is creating an Emergency Action Planning Resource, and the nonprofit wants your input. This tool will provide practical guidance, including communication planning, proactive steps and pre- and post-emergency checklists to strengthen resilience to disasters. All are welcome, regardless of background. Meeting is via Zoom; visit svpa.us/news-events to RSVP.

May 7

Duvall Farmers Market opening day, 3 p.m.: Come celebrate 20 years of shopping local at the Duvall Farmers Market. Kids Bucks is back this year, and kids up to age 18 can explore the market with a free $2 token to purchase fruits, veggies or honey. Come hungry: the popular Dick’s Drive-In truck will be back. For more information on participating vendors, visit instagram.com/duvallfarmersmarket.

Ladies’ Night Out in Snoqualmie, 5-8 p.m.: Ladies’ Night Out, organized by the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be from 5-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to explore downtown Snoqualmie’s shops and restaurants, many of which will have special experiences, like refreshments, wine and chocolate tastings, happy hour specials, classes and more. Participating businesses will remain open with extended hours.

May 8

Ladies, libations and legacy, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Join Mastrogiannis Distillery and Snoqualmie Valley Museum for an evening of celebrating women, community and craft. Enjoy thoughtfully curated libations paired with delicious bites. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at mastrogiannisdistillery.com/products/ladies-libations-and-legacy.

May 9

Oxbow Farm restoration work party, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center outside Carnation is hosting another restoration work party. Volunteers can help plant native species, remove invasive plants and promote resilient landscapes. Registration is required and can be done by filling out a volunteer application at oxbow.org.

Weekdays

Disaster loan outreach center, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Customer services representatives are available to help with loan applications Monday through Friday at the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce office in downtown North Bend. Loans are from the U.S. Small Business Administration and are available to those impacted by severe weather Dec. 5-22. Appointments are available at appointment.sba.gov, but walk-ins are also welcome. To apply for a loan online, visit sba.gov/disaster.