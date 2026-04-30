Mount Si students recognized for extraordinary service

Rotary Club of Snoqualmie Valley has recognized six Mount Si High School seniors for outstanding contributions to school and community.

Among the recognized are Piper Bagley, Molly Cooney, Henry Espeland, Roma Lang, Karenna Wheaton and Malak “Mal” Yousef. These awardees were nominated by Mount Si staff and exemplify Rotary’s guiding principle of “Service Above Self.” Each student has spent many hours outside the classroom volunteering in their community, from tutoring to organizing food drives to working at the local senior center. The students were also recognized for their desire to put others above themselves, despite each of them juggling many responsibilities.