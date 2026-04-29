Ladies’ Night Out event hopes to enliven downtown Snoqualmie

A May 7 event in downtown Snoqualmie is the first in a new effort to bring more action to the historic business district.

Ladies’ Night Out, organized by the SnoValley Regional Chamber of Commerce, will run from 5-8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to explore downtown Snoqualmie’s shops and restaurants, many of which will have special experiences, such as refreshments, wine and chocolate tastings, happy hour specials, classes and more. Participating businesses will remain open with extended hours.

The event is a first step in the chamber’s effort to bring more attention and foot traffic to downtown Snoqualmie. Chamber CEO Kelly Coughlin Games has been in conversation with local businesses regarding infrastructure priorities, event concepts, beautification of downtown and business owners’ willingness to collaborate on efforts.

Common ideas that have emerged from these conversations include extended evening activity; engaged storefronts with fresh signage; public amenities for visitors; consistent events to return to; and improved wayfinding.

“Our goal is simple: Move from ‘charming but quiet’ to ‘charming and alive,’” Coughlin Games said in a March email. “Downtown Snoqualmie has incredible bones. With alignment, intention and collaboration, we can create a district that is not just passed through but intentionally visited and revisited.”

There will be free child care available at Downtown Church during this event. Reserve a spot by calling 425-477-9985. You can also fill out this form: forms.gle/rmLCpCcAA9ZR4EB98.