Snoqualmie hires new city administrator

The city of Snoqualmie has chosen Andrea Lehner as its new city administrator.

Lehner was one of dozens of applicants and three strong finalists for the position, which was left vacant after the departure of Mike Chambless in March.

Lehner is expected to begin July 6. She currently serves as the deputy city administrator for the city of Issaquah and has 12 years of local government experience.

According to a Snoqualmie news release, “city administrator serves as the chief administrative officer under the general direction and authority of the mayor, responsible for the city’s day-to-day operations and the coordination of work among all departments and programs.”