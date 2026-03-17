Snoqualmie announces departure of city administrator

The city of Snoqualmie notified the public through a news release March 16 that Mike Chambless is no longer working as city administrator, effective immediately.

No information was included in the release about the circumstances around Chambless’s departure. Additionally, the city has not released information regarding next steps or an interim city administrator.

“We appreciate Mike’s service to Snoqualmie and the work he has done on behalf of the community,” Mayor Jim Mayhew said in the news release. “We wish him the best moving forward.”

The city did not respond to the Valley Record’s request for further comment.

Chambless originally joined the city in early 2022 as the director of Parks and Public Works. He was then made interim city administrator in May 2023 before being formally appointed to the position in October 2023.

The city of Snoqualmie has had many changes to the city administrator position in recent years, with five individuals holding the position from 2019 to now.

Bob Larson was city administrator for 15 years before leaving for another job at the end of 2019.

Rick Rudometkin was then interim city administrator from January-June 2020, and permanent until he resigned early 2021.

Mark Correira served as interim administrator from March 2021 until January 2022 when Mike Sauerwein was appointed as permanent administrator.

Sauerwein remained through May 2023. Following a public records request, the Snoqualmie Valley Record learned that Sauerwein had been fired “without cause.”