Wine boss: Light reds, blends, and the difference between right and left bank

When most people think of red wine bold, heavy wines come to mind. However, there are red varietals with a lighter body that you can enjoy on a warm summer day and even some that you can drink chilled. Gasp! Who would ever think of drinking a chilled red. There are many lighter varietals like Pinot Noir, Grenache, and others that make a beautiful summer red. Some of these are grown in the Puget Sound area — even in our own Snoqualmie Valley.

Distinct wine growing regions are federally recognized as American Viticulture Areas, or AVAs. Each AVA is known for its distinct growing conditions, including soil, climate, and geographical features. A little-known fact is that there are 21 AVAs in Washington State. King County is part of the Puget Sound AVA. Puget Sound AVA covers a large area, including many islands like Bainbridge and Whidbey, and also includes the Cascade foothills. Puget Sound AVA is known for varietals such as Pinot Noir and Madeleine Angevine, a white grape.

Pinot Noir can be a wonderful light summer red, and it doesn’t have to come from Oregon. Chateau No’Elle has an estate vineyard located right here in Snoqualmie Ridge and is the perfect place to acquire beautifully made Pinot Noir. Tom and Lorrie Wilson take great pride in their small-batch wines sourced right from the estate or carefully sourced other locations. Reservations are encouraged so email Lorrie at lorrie.wilson@chateaunoelle.com.

Let’s talk a little about blends. What does red blend consist of? A red blend is a combination of two or more varietals to create a more balanced and complex flavor profile. No one varietal can make up more than 80% of a blend. Any varietal can be part of a blend, but the more highly used varietals are Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, and Malbec. Winemakers know what they like and look for grapes that complement each other. Red blends have been around for centuries; each grape is fermented separately and then melded together with a dominant grape such as Cabernet or Merlot making up the heaviest percentage. I often say that a good blend covers all sins, meaning that the complexity of the flavor profile will more than likely smooth over any after taste associated with a particular grape and pair well with most foods. We are so lucky to have each of our Valley wineries produce beautiful red blends. You just have to explore and find your personal favorite.

OK, so what is up with that Right and Left Bank business? HUH?!? The Right and Left Banks are subdivisions of the Bordeaux region of France which shares latitude with Washington State. The banks generally refer to sides of the Gironde Estuary. The Left Bank is located south and west of Medoc Graves and Right Bank is north and east of Saint-Emilion, Pomerol. Put more simply, the Left Bank is Cabernet dominant (with Merlot, Cab Franc, and Petit Verdot) and Right Bank is Merlot dominant (with Cab Franc and Cab Sauv).

The Left Bank is known for its bolder style with high tannins that require more aging. The varietals come from gravel-based soils, heat and excellent drainage. The Right Bank is known for its softer and plush varietals that are grown in clay which holds its moisture more suitable for Merlot. These Bourdeaux regions have been the inspiration for most Western wine producers. Washington State has really taken that to heart and has produced worldwide award winning Bourdeaux Blends each with their own Right or Left Bank inspiration. William Grassie Wine Estates produces great examples of a nice Bourdeaux, as do Sigillo and Pearl and Stone. Snoqualmie Valley Wineries also produce Right and Left Bank single varietals such as Cab Franc, Cab Sauv, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. Feel free to visit one of our local wineries and the staff will be happy to go through the list with you. I will list our wineries below.

Our local Snoqualmie wineries are as follows:

• Pearl and Stone – North Bend

• Mastrogianni’s – North Bend

• Mt Si Winery – Snoqualmie

• Sigillo Cellars – Snoqualmie

• William Grassie Wine Estates – Snoqualmie, Fall City, Duvall

• Chateau No’Elle – Snoqualmie

• Remlinger Farms – Carnation

Kimberlea Miller is a Snoqualmie resident, wine enthusiast and former owner of Wildflower Bistro. Contact kimberlea.miller@comcast.net.