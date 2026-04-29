North Bend Jazz Walk hits the right notes

North Bend Theatre co-owner Sam Burrows and his fiancee Johanna Greif tie wristbands outside the entrance, where waves of Jazz Walk attendees and jazz players crowded the sidewalk. The event lasted until midnight and featured more than two dozen jazz acts, performing in venues across the city.

Members of Mount Si High School’s Straight Ahead Jazz Band perform at the North Bend Theatre on April 25. Two of the school’s bands kicked off a lineup of performances by numerous groups throughout the city during this year’s North Bend Jazz Walk.

Annual event was April 25. Pictured: Members of Mount Si High School’s Straight Ahead Jazz Band perform at the North Bend Theatre on April 25. Two of the school’s bands kicked off a lineup of performances by numerous groups throughout the city during this year’s North Bend Jazz Walk. In the second photo: North Bend Theatre co-owner Sam Burrows and his fiancee Johanna Greif tie wristbands outside the entrance, where waves of Jazz Walk attendees and jazz players crowded the sidewalk. The event lasted until midnight and featured more than two dozen jazz acts, performing in venues across the city. Photos by Aaron Gustafson