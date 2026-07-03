Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | July 3 edition

July 3

Miller’s summer concert series, 7 p.m.: Miller’s in Carnation is continuing its free summer concerts in the outdoor venue it opened in 2025. This time, Massy Ferguson will be performing. Seating is first come, first served. Beverages will be available to purchase, as well as food from Carnation Farms.

July 4

The Great Carnation Fourth of July Celebration: Join Carnation in its annual Fourth of July Celebration, starting with a 5k run at 8:30 a.m. and ending with fireworks around 9:45 p.m. There will also be a parade, a vendor village, live music, a car show and more. For a full schedule of events, visit carnation4th.org.

Red, white and boom, 7 p.m.: Snoqualmie’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show, produced by Church on the Ridge, is a free-to-enter event at Snoqualmie Community Park. There will be food trucks, inflatables, music, field games, vendors and more. Fireworks start at approximately 9:45 p.m.

July 7

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

July 8

Storytelling at The Grange, 6-7:30 p.m.: Elizabeth Hill will once again lead storytelling nights on the Grange patio. This year, storytelling is in collaboration with local radio station 104.9, Valley Radio. Participants can have their story recorded for possible airing on the Valley Folk Radio Show. The theme for July 8 is summer — what comes to mind when you think of the summer? Tell your true stories of vacations, freedom, coming of age, summer jobs, etc. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free and family friendly.

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. The first performance of the season will be Whisky Ridge, a country band. The following concerts are every Wednesday through Aug. 5. Each week, there will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

July 9

Snoqualmie Sidewalk Sale, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The SnoValley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a sidewalk sale in historic downtown Snoqualmie to support local businesses. Spend the day strolling, enjoying the sights and shopping special one-day-only deals.

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

July 10

Fall City 101, 6:30 p.m.: Join Cristy Lake, director of the Snoqualmie Valley Museum, for a Fall City history lesson at Meadbrook Farm. Find out about the area’s geologic origin, from thousands of years as an important tribal homeland to modern times as a unique small town. See interesting and rare photos from the museum collection and learn about the people and their lives in Fall City. Families welcome

July 10-26

Thomas & Friends train ride: Day Out with Thomas is back at the Northwest Railway Museum. Hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas, strike a pose at photo ops and snag something cool at the exclusive gift shop. ​Then, keep the beat going at the Music Corner, packed with lawn games, hands-on activities and music-inspired fun. Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at trainmuseum.org.

July 11

SipFest Snoqualmie, 5-8 p.m.: Getting ready for SipFest 2026, an evening of wine, beer, cider and community. Hosted by Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club, SipFest includes more than 25 wineries and breweries pouring their latest releases for summer, plus discounted bottle sales, live music and food. Tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door and include all tastings. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include a free soda. Purchase at tickettomato.com/event/10020.