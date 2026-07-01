North Bend Bank of America to close in October

The North Bend location of Bank of America, at 128 Bendigo Blvd N., is closing its doors this fall.

The branch will close on Oct. 20, 2026, at the end of the business day, according to a Bank of American spokesperson. Bank of America will be sending its clients official communication about this closure starting on July 10.

“The North Bend Financial Center has had significantly diminished client traffic and will be consolidated into our West Issaquah location, which is a newer, more modern financial center located approximately 11 miles away,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that there is another Bank of America branch in Sammamish, as well as stand alone ATMs located in Snoqualmie Ridge (7713 Center Blvd., Suite 170).

“Financial centers are core to our business, and we’ve invested millions into modernizing every center across the greater Seattle market,” the spokesperson said. “We know that more and more our clients use digital banking for their everyday financial needs, but they still go into our centers for more complex transactions or discussions about their finances. In order to better serve our clients and in response to this change in how they bank with us, we are adjusting our financial center network where centers are close together, or, as I said, where client traffic has diminished significantly.”

Snoqualmie previously had a Bank of America branch which closed in 2008, upsetting customers, according to past Snoqualmie Valley Record reporting. At that time, there was also a location in Carnation. Now, the only Bank of America left in the Valley will be in Duvall.