Upcoming festivals in the Snoqualmie Valley

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July 9-12: BrodieNation Music Festival

BrodieNation is the Snoqualmie Valley’s longest-running music festival, organized by Morgan Henley of Morgan Henley Presents. It is four days of music, camping and community along the Tolt River outside Carnation.

This year is the 20th anniversary, and the line up includes more than 60 artists. Names include Duvall-born Austin Jenckes, The Voice finalist Lucia Flores-Wiseman of Maple Valley and Marshall Law Band.

Tickets vary a lot in price depending on how many days you are attending and whether you’re camping out. For more information, visit brodienation.com.

July 11: SipFest

SipFest is an evening of wine, beer, cider and community. Hosted by Snoqualmie Valley Rotary Club, the annual event includes more than 25 wineries and breweries pouring their latest releases for summer, plus discounted bottle sales, live music and food.

Tickets are $45 online or $55 at the door and include all tastings. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include a free soda. Purchase at tickettomato.com/event/10020.

July 18-19: Sandblast Festival of the Arts

Sandblast has been a Duvall tradition for more than 25 years. Presented by the Duvall Foundation for the Arts, the festival is held at McCormick Park along the Snoqualmie River. There is typically fine art, lots of live music, a theater performance and sand sculpting.

Each day’s festivities begin at noon. Bring your beach shovels and stay all day.

Aug. 7-9: Festival at Mount Si

The Festival at Mount Si is a North Bend tradition at Si View Park. The free event includes three days of live music, as well as a grand parade, vendors, a pie eating contest, a chili cook-off and more. On Friday night, there will also be fireworks at Torguson Park.

The event is organized by the North Bend Educational and Cultural Association and Morgan Henley Presents. For more information and a full schedule, visit festivalatmtsi.org

Aug. 15: Carnation Concert Crawl

The Carnation Concert Crawl is back for its second year, courtesy of the city of Carnation and Morgan Henley Presents. From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., there will be six artists performing free shows at venues throughout downtown Carnation.

For a full line-up, visit carnationwa.gov/event/crawl. Don’t forget to stop by Carnation Cafe or Tolt Commons to pick up a Concert Passport and win a prize.

Aug. 15 to Sept. 15: Snoqualmie Valley Sunflower Festival

In its third year, the Snoqualmie Valley Sunflower Festival is “Growing Together and Deepening Roots: Cultivating appreciation of farming, arts and culture of the Snoqualmie Valley through a celebration of sunflowers,” according to the website.

The event, hosted by Carnation and Duvall chambers of commerce, encourages visits to several sunflower farms from Duvall to North Bend. There will also be two special celebrations, one in Carnation and one in Duvall, each with a vendor village and scavenger hunt. For more information, visit carnationchamber.org/snoqualmie-valley-sunflower-festival.

Aug. 21-22: Snoqualmie Days

The first version of Snoqualmie Days (formerly known as Snoqualmie Railroad Days) was in 1939, and it has continued to evolve and bring the community together since. This year, there will be a music crawl in historic downtown Snoqualmie (again courtesy of Morgan Henley Presents), a parade, train rides and more.’

Visit snoqualmiedays.org to get more information as details of this year’s event are solidified.

Sept. 12: Snoqualmie Street Fair

The Snoqualmie Street Fair (formerly Snoqualmie International Block Party) is an event in Snoqualmie Ridge hosted by the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce and the city of Snoqualmie. The event will celebrate local businesses, culture, food, music and community connection.

This year’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/snoqualmievalleyblockparty.