Snoqualmie announces ‘release’ of public works director

Jeff Hamlin. (Courtesy of the city of Snoqualmie)

The city of Snoqualmie announced July 22 that Parks & Public Works Director Jeff Hamlin has been “released from his position,” effective immediately.

The city gave no further details to Hamlin’s termination. Hamlin has been with the city since 2017.

The news release said that more information on the department’s next steps will be shared in coming days.

In March, Snoqualmie announced that City Administrator Mike Chambless was “no longer serving as city administrator, effective immediately.” The city has since hired Andrea Lehner as its city administrator.

This is a developing story.