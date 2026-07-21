I-90 ramps to close overnight at SR18

The diverging diamond interchange on State Route 18 in Snoqualmie. (Courtesy of WSDOT)

Closures are overnight July 21 and 23.

Ramps for Interstate 90 at State Route 18 will close overnight two more times this week.

From the evening of Tuesday, July 21, to the morning of Wednesday, July 22, the westbound I-90 off-ramps and the westbound I-90 on-ramp from Snoqualmie Parkway will be closed. The westbound I-90 on-ramp from eastbound SR 18 will remain open.

From the evening of Thursday, July 23 to the morning of Friday, July 24, crews will close the westbound I-90 on-ramp from eastbound SR 18. The westbound I-90 on-ramp from Snoqualmie Parkway will remain open.

Drivers can access SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway from westbound I-90 by continuing on westbound I-90 to the High Point Way off-ramp, exit 20, and looping back to eastbound I-90, then exiting at Snoqualmie Parkway.

To access westbound I-90 from southbound Snoqualmie Parkway, use the eastbound I-90 on-ramp, continuing on eastbound I-90 to Winery Road, exit 27, and looping back to westbound I-90.

There will be one final closure to apply permanent striping within the diverging diamond interchange the weekend of July 31, with exact dates and times to be announced. These closures are dependent on dry weather. If rain is in the forecast, they may be rescheduled with short notice.