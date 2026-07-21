Local author discusses new book, woman friendships

The cover of “She Decided” by Nicole Perriella-Rehmke uses watercolor art made by Perriella-Rehmke’s daughter. (Grace Gorenflo/Valley Record)

Nicole Perriella-Rehmke released her second poetry book July 7.

Local author, poet and teacher Nicole Perriella-Rehmke is using her work to honor the women in her life, both on and off the page.

Perriella-Rehmke self-published her second poetry book, “She Decided,” July 7 following her first poetry book, “She Tastes Like Possibility” in early 2024. She is also the author of “Except for All That Noise,” an award-winning children’s book that tackles sensory sensitivities, specifically around loud noises.

While Perriella-Rehmke enjoys writing children’s literature — she is a mom and Snoqualmie Elementary School reading specialist — writing poetry is where she is most true to herself.

“Poetry is the next level. It’s deeper. It’s more vulnerable. It’s more raw,” she said. “It’s a little scarier to publish it, just never knowing how people will receive it. But I think that’s where the power lies.”

“She Decided” is a woman’s account of learning to trust her own instincts and cast away doubt, split across three sections: “Honor,” “Anger” and “Alchemy.”

“[This book] is for the woman who wants to feel her power, and be able to express all of her feelings, including the less socially acceptable ones like anger,” Perriella-Rehmke said.

The book also explores themes around ancestry, dedicated to Perriella-Rehmke’s great-aunt and other ancestors. “May my life tell your story and make you proud,” the dedication reads.

Perriella-Rehmke recognizes that the women who came before her led her to where she is now.

Similarly, the women who walk alongside Perriella-Rehmke have helped her arrive where she is now — like her close friend and owner of Books & Bottles, Julie Thomas.

Thomas and Perriella-Rehmke became friends when their daughters hit it off at preschool. They never planned on becoming an author and a bookstore owner, but it has worked out in their favor.

“Nicole published her first book, and that was before the shop opened … that was probably one of the first things that I bought [for the shop], and it was our bestseller at our first pop-up that we had,” Thomas said.

Today, they share in the joys and trials of being entrepreneurs, both in providing tips and tricks, but also in providing emotional support for each other.

Many of the businesses in downtown Snoqualmie are woman-owned, and Thomas noted that they are committed to helping each other out where they can. For instance, Perriella-Rehmke is having her launch party at Books & Bottles, catered by a local woman, with another local woman hired as the photographer.

“I want to spend my money supporting my friends’ businesses. That’s important to me,” Perriella-Rehmke said. “I wouldn’t say I only work with women, but I pretty much only work with women … And I’m always thinking about what I can do to support and help.”

Meet the author

Perriella-Rehmke will have a public meet-and-greet at Books & Bottles Aug. 1 from 5-6 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., the store will be closed for a private party.