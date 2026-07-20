A serene adventure at Lake Sawyer | Hiking the Northwest

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON The waters of Lake Sawyer are home to geese and much of the shoreline is in private hands. For hikers, this is one of the last lake views before heading into the woods.

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON Creekside West is a popular trail at Lake Sawyer, keeping everyone heading in the right direction with frequent signage.

PHOTO BY KEVIN HANSON A wood bridge over Ravensdale Creek provides tranquil scenery, a partial view of a beaver dam and (if one is lucky) a heron in flight.

Editor’s note: As in summers past, we’ll be spending time during July and August focusing on the great outdoors: namely, some of the noteworthy campgrounds and trails found in the Evergreen State – and maybe just a few opportunities for a good, long walk. Most of the destinations will be within a reasonable driving distance from our part of the Puget Sound region. This series will, hopefully, provide encouragement to enjoy life outside – whether pitching a tent or “glamping” in a luxurious motor home, whether walking a paved pathway or mountain trail.

This series began with a look at the Nisqually Wildlife Refuge and then, in Week 2, featured a report from Fort Warden State Park. Today offers a look at multi-purpose Lake Sawyer Regional Park. As the weeks slip by the only certainty is that this space will be dedicated to the outdoors.

All campgrounds and trails were visited recently by the author, his wife and Rosie, a great dog. They aren’t exactly roughing it these days, having long ago abandoned a tent for a travel trailer.

Lake Sawyer is largely ringed by privately-owned property, but the regional park – sitting at the southeast edge of the lake – provides opportunities suitable for most visitors.

Want to drop a line in hopes of landing a fish? Just cast your lure from the shoreline. Thinking of packing a picnic lunch? A spacious lawn provides ample room for blankets or, more conveniently, picnic tables are available. Enjoy wildlife? Geese float about and the chirping of other species float through the trees (a recent visit included an appearance by a doe and her offspring and, on a trail was scat that looked suspiciously like a bear’s).

But this space is (this week, anyway) dedicated to traipsing through the woods and that’s where this regional park shines.

Let’s talk trails: Lake Sawyer’s trail system might not be the favorite of those who enjoy huge elevation gains or prefer hand-to-hand scrambling up a steep slope. But for those looking for moderate exercise, occasional heavy breathing and perhaps a strained muscle or two, this fits the bill.

Your adventure begins in a parking lot that will accommodate perhaps 20 vehicles (maybe more if everyone cooperates). Notably, the lot is home to signage telling that the region is part of the Green/Duwamish Watershed; there’s even a sign with a QR code linking to Black Diamond’s rules for park usage.

Equally important, there’s a porta-potty at the trailhead.

Leading directly from the parking lot is a main trail that serves as a service road, flatter than most people’s front yards. But that’s not the appeal of Lake Sawyer’s trail system.

The heavily forested property sports many small trails that quickly take hikers away from any sound of civilization. The trails take you up and down small hills, are dominated in places by root systems that will trip those who aren’t paying attention and shift from semi-wide to single-file.

Ravensdale Creek winds through the park, so the sights and sounds of the meandering stream are often close by.

Pretty perfect, right?

A common route taken by trail visitors begins where the main trail runs into private property. Making a right turn puts you onto Creekside West which eventually crosses a picturesque bridge that quickly connects to Creekside East which leads back to the main trail to complete a not-too-tough walk of maybe two miles. Signage points to the Jack Leg section of trail, which connects with others, giving the option of a good, longer walk in the woods.

Region has a rich history: First and foremost, it is acknowledged that the lands around Lake Sawyer were traditionally inhabited by the Coast Salish people.

Things changed in the 1870s when white settlers moved into the region. The readily-available timber and, later, the discovery of coal hastened the industrialization of the area as well as the population growth. By the 1880s, narrow-gauge rail lines split the territory and, later, so did paved roads and highways.

Coal mining communities included Black Diamond, Ravensdale and Franklin, along with a handful of gone-but-not-forgotten hamlets.

Primary employers included the Black Diamond Coal Company and the Lake Sawyer Lumber Company.

Getting there: Many folks now have a dependable navigation app so it’s not difficult to find the park. To be exact, the address is: 22698 SE 296th St., Black Diamond 98010. In some places, it’s given as 31500 Lake Sawyer Road S.E., Black Diamond.

If you’re in the Black Diamond area on SR 169, head west toward Ten Trails. At the roundabout take the first right (northbound) onto Lake Sawyer Road. Watch for the park entry sign on the right (it’s not large and is partially hidden by foliage). If heading south the sign is on the left and is much more visible.

Know before you go: As mentioned above, Lake Sawyer Regional Park is criss-crossed with trails and most are unmarked. It sure doesn’t hurt to have a park map in your pocket or pack. A map is available at: lakesawyerparkfoundation.org.

What else?