Snoqualmie Valley community calendar | July 17 edition

July 17

Duvall star gazing, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Bring your own telescope and join volunteers from the Seattle Astronomical Society in star gazing at Big Rock Park in Duvall. Turn off your headlights when you pull into the parking lot after dark. For more information and updates on star gazing event status, go to seattleastro.org. All are welcome.

July 17, 18, 24, 25

“7 Ways to Say I Love You” by Cascade Community Theatre: See Cascade Community Theatre’s most recent production at Lavender at Stillwater (Misty Valley Farm). Told through seven vignettes, “7 Ways to Say I Love You” is a funny, sweet, silly, poignant and stylistically diverse set of plays that explores heart, grief, pain and humor around the eternal human theme of love. Tickets are $30 for VIP, $20 for general admission and $17 for seniors. Purchase at cctplays.org.

July 18

Lagerhead Beer Fest 2026, 12-6 p.m.: Lagerhead Beer Fest is back for its third year at No Boat Brewing in Snoqualmie, hosted in partnership with Washington Wild. Sip on a stacked lineup of fine lagers and crisp wines, snack on tasty eats from food trucks, jam out to music, score awesome raffle prizes and more. Proceeds from Lagerhead will benefit Washington Wild’s Brewshed Alliance, which works with nearly 100 Washington beer industry businesses to protect local forests and rivers — great beer depends on clean water. To purchase tickets and see more information, visit web.charityengine.net/wawild_lagerhead2026.

Downtown North Bend Block Party, 12-10 p.m.: Visit the 2026 Downtown North Bend Block Party for live music, community performances, a kid zone packed with activities, amazing food trucks, a beer and wine garden by Volition Brewing Co. and Pearl & Stone Wine Co. and shopping with local vendors. Event is free and open to all.

July 18-19

Duvall Sandblast Festival of the Arts: Presented by the Duvall Foundation for the Arts, Sandblast festival is held at McCormick Park along the Snoqualmie River. There is typically fine art, lots of live music, a theater performance and sand sculpting. Each day’s festivities begin at noon. Bring your beach shovels and stay all day.

July 19

Blake Pottle Foundation 5k, 9 a.m.: Join the Blake Pottle Foundation’s 5th Annual “Opt Outside to Fight Cancer” Run/Walk 5K. All proceeds to benefit the Blake Pottle Foundation, which seeks to provide funding, awareness and support to those affected by cancer. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/WA/NorthBend/BlakePottleFoundationRunWalk5K10K.

Remlinger Farms line dance lessons, 4-6 p.m.: Visit Remlinger Farms for line dance lessons with the Riverside Stompers of TJ Dance Studio in Duvall. Tickets are available at the door for $15. Kids age 12 and under get in free, and there will be a dedicated play area for small children, as well as an open arcade for older kids. The event will repeat on Aug. 2 and Oct. 4.

July 20

Pints and Paws, 6:30-9 p.m.: Volition Brewing Co.’s first-ever dog event in the Volition beer garden. Bring your pup, grab a pint and hang with fellow dog lovers. We’ll have a free pup cup bar with treats and toppings, local pet vendors and adoptable dogs from Northwest Rescue Collective.

July 21

Carnation Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: Visit the Carnation Farmers Market every Tuesday in June, July and August at Tolt-MacDonald Park. Enjoy local art, live music and free educational activities for kids.

July 22

Duvall’s SummerStage, 7-8:30 p.m.: Free concerts are back at McCormick Park in Duvall with the SummerStage series. This performance will be by ABAGRAPHS, an ABBA cover band. The following concerts are every Wednesday through Aug. 5. Each week, there will also be a food truck and a beer and wine garden sponsored by Rotary Club of Duvall. For more information, visit duvallwa.gov/492/SummerStage.

July 23

Duvall Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m.: The Duvall Farmers Market is every Thursday through mid-October at Taylor Landing park in downtown Duvall. Shop from multiple local artisan vendors, get fresh produce from farmers, enjoy live music, eat dinner and hangout with fellow community members.

North Bend Farmers Market, 4-8 p.m.: Visit the North Bend Farmers Market at Si View Park every Thursday through Sept. 3. Enjoy live music while shopping from local farmers, food trucks, artisan vendors and more. There is plenty of room for kids to play and to enjoy a picnic. Parking can become busy on market days, so carpooling, walking and biking are encouraged.

Snoqualmie free music in the park: Join the city of Snoqualmie for a free concert at Community Park. This night’s performance will be by Petty Thief, Seattle’s Tom Petty tribute band. The show begins at 7 p.m. There will also be a concert July 23 with a performance by Nite Wave, a Seattle-based 80s hits band.

July 23-25

Timber! outdoor music festival: The Indigenous-owned music festival Timber! returns for another year to Tolt-MacDonald Park & Campground in Carnation. The three-day festival will showcase more than 25 artists, as well as activities like storytelling, tree climbing, art making and more. Tickets vary in price. Purchase and learn more at timbermusicfest.com.

July 25

Taste of the Valley farm dinner & auction, 5-9 p.m.: Join the Snoqualmie Valley Preservation Alliance for its annual fundraiser. The evening includes a farm-to-table tasting experience, local wines, beer and cider and both online and in-person auctions featuring unique experiences, local goods and one-of-a-kind items. The night concludes with a lively live auction and a chance to directly support the future of the Valley we all love. Taste of the Valley brings people together around the table to celebrate what makes this place so special — and to invest in the work needed to ensure the Valley continues to thrive. Purchase tickets at svpa.us/taste-of-the-valley-2026.

July 31

Fall City Summer Market, 4-7 p.m.: Fall City’s Summer Market is back, and the season opener will include handmade crafts, fresh produce and gourmet foods by local artisans and farmers. Also enjoy live music, a beer and wine garden and community connection. The last market of the season will be Aug. 28.

Through Aug. 31

Art in Nature Walk 2026: The Lee Arts Foundation of Carnation — in partnership with Fall City Arts and North Bend Art & Industry — is transforming the Snoqualmie Valley Trail into a free, open-air gallery. Pieces of art from more than 180 artists will be showcased on trees along the trail and will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists. Opening ceremonies of the event will be held July 1 at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. in Carnation, Fall City and North Bend, respectively. For more information, visit leearts.org/art-in-nature-walk-2026.

Sept. 20

Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank annual fundraiser, 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gather. Grow. Give. is the refreshed version of Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank’s beloved Empty Bowl FUNdraiser. Enjoy delicious local food, lively bingo, fundraising games and community fun. Plus, catch the Seahawks game in the dedicated Game Viewing Lounge, so you won’t have to choose between football and giving back. Come hungry. Leave knowing you’ve helped build a stronger, more food-secure Snoqualmie Valley. Tickets are $85 each or $650 for a 10-person table. Purchase at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/gather-grow-give.

Sept. 26

“Homecoming,” a Reclaim fundraiser, 5-10 p.m.: Join Reclaim, a Snoqualmie nonprofit dedicated to housing security, for its annual fundraiser “celebrating the journey of finding home, for our clients and for our community.” The event is in the Carnation Farms Hippodrome and will include an auction. Those interested can purchase a ticket, become a sponsor or donate an item to the auction. Guests can also purchase a spot on “homecoming court” for $50 and rally their friends and family to vote for them (each vote raises $1). For more information and to buy a ticket, visit reclaimyourhomecoming.auctria.events.