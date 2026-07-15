BrodieNation 2026 | Photos

The 20th anniversary of the BrodieNation music festival was July 9-12, and it was “completely unprecedented in many ways,” according to organizer Morgan Henley.

Henley started BrodieNation in 2006, carrying on his father’s legacy of music and community in Carnation. This year, BrodieNation showed how much it has truly evolved in two decades, with 65 artists and a packed four days of activity.

“What Brodie has become in 20 years is pretty mind blowing to me,” Henley said. “We just started with four bands and a backyard garden on the Fourth of July, and now we’re four days and showcasing more local acts than any festival in the state. And all these people come here, all these artists, and they feel an attachment to the event and the place, and they want to play a part in it.”

Henley said BrodieNation felt extra special this year as it served as a positive moment amongst a lot of negativity.

“The world’s not totally screwed,” Henley said with a chuckle. “There is hope, and there are people that care and there is beauty in this world. And all of that happened this past weekend here in Carnation on the Tolt River at BrodieNation.”