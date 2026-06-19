Gray’s Mercantile now open year-round in Fall City

Gray’s Mercantile, the holiday pop-up opened in November, has re-opened as a fixture of Fall City’s retail district.

Now called Gray’s Mercantile & Gathering Space, the shop had a grand opening June 12 after a couple months of construction to reconfigure the space. The pop-up was originally open Nov. 15, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026, but owner Summer Stumpf had always hoped it would become more permanent.

Stumpf said the shop saw about 200 customers between the few hours it was open June 12 and the time it was open June 13, which happened to be the Fall City Day festival.

“Everybody’s so happy and so kind and so warm and so supportive,” she said. “Everybody in this town has just been so nice to me and is just cheering me on all the way.”

All proceeds from Gray’s Mercantile go to the Live Gray’s Way Foundation, a nonprofit started by Stumpf in honor of her son, Grayson, who died in 2021 after a battle with pediatric brain cancer.

But in addition to supporting the foundation, Stumpf wants to support her community. The shop sells products from more than 40 local vendors, including fresh foods from the Carnation Farms culinary team.

As shown in the updated name, Stumpf hopes the shop will become a place for the community to gather. She is beginning to host various classes with other local business owners, such as candle making and botanical classes.

“It’s all about the community. This is everyone’s store,” Stumpf said. “We’re mission-based and community-based. We love this community.”