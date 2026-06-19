ESD to break ground on new school June 26

The Enumclaw School District will be breaking ground on its new elementary on June 26.

The school, recently named Evergreen Elementary, is the product of a unique partnership between the district and developer Oakpointe following the district’s failure to convince its voters to pass two bond measures.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Ten Trails Parkway SE in Black Diamond.

Here are some of the specs of the new building.

Student capacity is one of the

The two-story school is expected to be able to take in 600 students at the start, with the opportunity to add capacity via portables and other means in the future.

There will be five kindergarten classrooms, and four classrooms for first through fifth graders. There is also four shared learning spaces.

The school will have four classrooms for pre-K services as well.

In total, the building will come out to around 71,500 square feet.

Outside will be a covered play area, a playground, and a large field.

The school’s name came from the district’s Elementary #6 Naming Committee after discussions with the public.

“The name reflects the natural surroundings of the school site, including the wetlands and trees behind the property, while connecting the school’s identity to both the Ten Trails community and the greater Enumclaw School District,” the district said in a press release. “The Board also selected Trailblazers as the school mascot, representing growth, belonging, stewardship, learning, helping, and problem-solving.”

The district also recently selected Nicole Tronvig as the school’s planning principal. She’ll spend the next year helping develop the school’s identity, direct staff onboarding, and put together community partnerships before the building opens to students.