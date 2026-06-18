New owners of Down to Earth Flowers have grand opening

Down to Earth Flowers in Snoqualmie. Photo courtesy of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce

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Down to Earth owners Max Pagel (left) and Sharlet Driggs (center) stand for a photo with Kelly Coughlin-Games, CEO of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce. Photo courtesy of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce

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The grand opening of the new Down to Earth Flowers in Snoqualmie. Photo courtesy of the SnoValley Chamber of Commerce

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Down to Earth Flowers, a Snoqulamie institution, celebrated its new ownership June 11 with a SnoValley Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The florist has relocated from the main strip of downtown Snoqualmie to 8890 Railroad Ave. SE. The original owners, the Whitaker family, sold it last fall to Sharlet Driggs, who now runs it with her business partner Max Pagel.

Driggs, a Snoqualmie Valley local, is a talented florist who also has a background in construction management. Pagel also has extensive leadership experience and has worked closely with clients in event design, company operations and marketing positions.

“Down to Earth has a new home and a new location, but it still keeps the same feel we loved in downtown Snoqualmie,” the chamber wrote in a Facebook post.