Warm weather does not mean warm water, officials warn

The Snoqualmie River near Park Avenue in Snoqualmie. File photo

As western Washington experiences higher-than-usual June temperatures, local officials remind residents that natural bodies of water remain dangerously cold.

A June 12 news release from the cities of Snoqualmie and North Bend warns of cold shock, a life-threatening reaction that can happen when bare skin suddenly hits water that is 60 degrees Fahrenheit or less.

Often, cold shock causes involuntary gasping, which can potentially lead to drowning. Cold shock can also cause the inability to swim well, hypothermia, vertigo and panic.

“The warm air can create a false sense of safety near the water,” Snoqualmie Mayor Jim Mayhew said in the release. “We want everyone to enjoy the summer safely, and that means understanding what you’re getting into before you get in.”

According to King County’s Department of Natural Resources & Parks, no lakes are currently above 70 degrees Fahrenheit. To see maps of lake temperature and beach bacteria information, visit kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dnrp.

Rivers around King County are extra dangerous this season after December’s historic flooding, according to county officials. Bodies of water are full of debris and can be rocky, with riverbeds having shifted since last year.

“When temperatures push 85 degrees [Farenheit] … most residents have a favorite spot along the Middle and South Fork Snoqualmie River,” North Bend Mayor Mary Miller said in the release. “Please prioritize safety and stay alert, keeping an eye on your friends, family and neighbors.”

Both cities urge those near local waterways to follow these safety tips:

Wear a life jacket, even if you are a strong swimmer.

Always take a buddy when swimming.

Supervise children closely and always stay within arm’s reach.

Avoid alcohol and drugs; impairment near water significantly increases the risk of drowning.

Research current river conditions before heading out for the day.