Wine boss: Cheers to Washington state’s amazing wine industry

Many of you know how much I love Washington state wine and the lengths that I go through to share all this lovely product with you. So, it would not come as a shock to you when I make a somewhat controversial statement and put out there that, in my book, Washington state does not rank number two in the U.S. behind California, but number one!

Washington is a state that is world-renowned for its bold innovation as the home of such companies as Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks and Amazon. That same spirit is evident within our wine industry.

Washington’s progress and standing is due to its collection of very innovative and competitive winemakers. Winemakers that have created very lovely wines surpassing the quality of California product. Washington has not stayed stagnant with a mentality of “we have something that isn’t broken so let’s not fix it.” We have taken the lovely varietals that grow so abundantly here and used them to make both outrageously yummy blends and gorgeous single varietals — and the world is noticing.

Washington wines are consistently ranking on the Wine Enthusiast Lists and our wines are regularly walking away with golds and double golds in national and international competitions.

With over 1,000 wineries in the state, Washington winemakers face consistent competitive pressure to produce wine that is different and stands out from the crowd. Wines that bring quality and value to the palate. Dedicated winemakers take great care in choosing the grapes for their lovely creations. Local producers William Grassie and Tom Wilson, winemakers for William Grassie Wine Estates and Chateau NoElle, while sourcing most of their grapes from other growers, maintain small vineyards on their property and are very passionate about what they produce.

Washington winemakers handpick their grapes, taste the grapes at different stages of growth, test the soil that the grapes are grown in, and are very interactive with the growers of their grapes.

When I first started engaging in the Washington state wine scene, I had the privilege of being able to spend time with a vintner/winemaker who showed me how to look for the quality in the soil, the granularity, the taste, and what type of grape should be planted in which particular soil.

What is the result of all this passionate nurturing? Innovative, lovely wines that are of European, Spanish, French, Italian descent. Wines that take traditional blending grapes and make beautiful single varietals from it. Wines that are refreshing and specially crafted.

Award winning wines that can be found right here in our very own lovely Valley. Pearl and Stone have a lovely Cab Franc, Mt Si Winery has wonderful Syrah, Sigillo has a well-crafted Tempranillo, Alveare has a lovely Malbec, Grassie has beautiful blends, Chateau NoElle has a yummy Pinot Noir and Remlinger has a nice Cab. In my opinion I love all wine! Go find your favorite wines from these local producers.

Yes, I believe that Washington state wine is number one for the quality, taste and passion that is evident in every glass. It is only fitting that we have the world-class wines to match our world-class spirit of innovation.

Cheers!

Kimberlea Miller is a Snoqualmie resident, wine enthusiast and former owner of Wildflower Bistro. Contact kimberlea.miller@comcast.net.